back

Meet Rita Maker, Mumbai’s 66-Year-Old DIY Expert

Give her plastic bags and this 66-year-old Mumbaikar will turn them into cute little everyday products. And she doesn’t mind sharing her trade secrets too. 🥢⛓🧺

03/10/2019 4:01 AM
  • 129.2k
  • 90

And even more

  1. Meet Jawaharlal Nehru

  2. Meet Edward Snowden

  3. The TikTok Star Arrested For Robbery

  4. Meet Sadhguru

  5. Jay Shetty “Stole” One-Liners: Candian Comic’s Viral Claim

  6. Jaitley’s Journalist Friends Caught In Controversy

61 comments

  • Ravi S.
    06/14/2019 10:56

    The products made out of waste plastic is so elegant and vibrant that nobody will believe, the same is so meticulously woven. Really beautiful

  • Lata H.
    04/01/2019 09:18

    Amazing

  • N J.
    04/01/2019 06:42

    Very good job

  • Dipti P.
    03/30/2019 16:13

    Amazing

  • Nithya T.
    03/29/2019 11:20

    👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾

  • Pratibha S.
    03/29/2019 10:50

    Wow... Very nice 👌

  • Padma W.
    03/29/2019 03:16

    A very great and wonderful work

  • Kalpana A.
    03/28/2019 13:57

    Awesome Amazing Superb Excellent Extraordinary Outstanding Fantastic Mind Blowing And Very Very Beautiful To Look Beautiful Work Done By Daily Plastic Products Turned Into Beautiful Products Really Very Very Great And Very Very Superb Madam ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️👌👌👌👌👌 Awesome Amazing To Look At All The Products Really Mam 👌👌 Thank You So Much For Sharing The Beautiful Video Clip Dear Friend 💐🌸 Good Evening Too 🌸💐 And Also Wish You A Wonderful And Pleasent Day Too 🌸💐

  • Dhiren P.
    03/28/2019 05:27

    Wow great

  • Kajalankit J.
    03/26/2019 08:50

    see ☺

  • Sakharam D.
    03/25/2019 07:04

    🙏🙏🙏

  • Shraddha S.
    03/24/2019 13:42

    Great...we should also try this to reduce plastic garbage.

  • Sejal T.
    03/24/2019 03:03

    Really talented

  • Shilpa B.
    03/23/2019 07:19

    Amazing

  • Anjali T.
    03/23/2019 02:51

    Where do i get these bags

  • Harsha S.
    03/22/2019 16:31

    Wow....

  • Komal S.
    03/21/2019 10:41

    Good idea

  • Sharmili P.
    03/21/2019 07:38

    But still again if it gets old have to throw it. Better to stop using plastics.

  • Shruthi G.
    03/20/2019 09:11

    Amazing idea and usefull

  • Vijeta V.
    03/19/2019 17:38

    Very nice mam