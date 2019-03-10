Meet Rita Maker, Mumbai’s 66-Year-Old DIY Expert

Give her plastic bags and this 66-year-old Mumbaikar will turn them into cute little everyday products. And she doesn’t mind sharing her trade secrets too. 🥢⛓🧺
61 comments
Great...we should also try this to reduce plastic garbage.
But still again if it gets old have to throw it. Better to stop using plastics.
