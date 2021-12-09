back
Meet Rohit Sharma: Team India’s New Captain
Captain Kohli was super successful but India failed to win an ICC trophy under him. Can this destiny’s child from Mumbai change that? 🏏
09/12/2021 3:14 PMupdated: 09/12/2021 3:16 PM
Manoj C.3 days
🥰❤️
Ananda S.4 days
I love you rohit sarma
Krishna K.5 days
Wait and see ✋👀
रोहित श.5 days
🥰❤️
Pradeep R.5 days
Fixing kam karo hojayega ...
Haseeb Z.5 days
Remember guys expectations always hurt...
Reuben B.5 days
He's been very successful as Captain in IPL unlike Kohli.
Mohammed I.5 days
Next world cup is in India so it makes team India favorite there are more chances India to win . Kohli just lost chance to win next world cup.
Vishwanath S.5 days
world must know the name of his couch who spotted talent and convinced everyone around. He deserve equal respect and some recognition...
Mubashar K.6 days
Their Pilots fail their captains fail their Chaiwala fail but when we see Their movies 🎥 they look like super human from a different planet 🤔 one more thing , over 900 millions without food and clothes what kind of poor nation they are,
Brut India6 days
Former England captain Michael Vaughan tweeted a three-word verdict on Rohit Sharma's appointment as India's new ODI captain, here's what he said: https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/michael-vaughan-delivers-three-word-verdict-on-rohit-sharma-taking-over-from-virat-kohli-to-become-india-s-odi-captain-101639028618499.html
Ricky D.6 days
Focus on acting bro
Sahil B.6 days
Too late. He should have been sacked from captaincy a long time ago. Zero IPLs, Zero ICC trophies, Zero Asia cups.
Pratap M.6 days
Yes it will definitely happen... Rohit as a captain is bankable...
Sam V.6 days
Anyone “True Indian” can.. just have to focus and play for country and not for IPL. If Virat is removed/walked out.. he deserves it.. specially after he said “IPL kept Indian team occupied”!!