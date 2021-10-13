back
Meet Sarthak Agarwal, Meme Star
Remember Sarthak Agarwal, who featured in several viral memes after topping the CBSE exams in 2014? He’s now got the 17th rank in UPSC exams. He told Brut his secrets, and also weighed in on his favourite memes!
12/10/2021 5:41 AMupdated: 13/10/2021 11:59 AM
8 comments
Shivraya P.5 days
I hope he does as brilliantly in the public sector, wishing him all the best!
Kaustubh R.6 days
Mtlb ye video motivation ke liye tha ya jalane ke liye 😂😂😂
Brut India6 days
What does his preparation strategy involve? https://www.indiatoday.in/education-today/news/story/upsc-topper-shubham-kumar-shares-his-preparation-strategy-1856959-2021-09-24
Samantha K.7 days
Uparwala kisi kisi ko by birth extra ordinary bnata hae like him
Akash A.7 days
😒
Shreyasi G.13/10/2021 00:39
You are a gem...
Simran K.12/10/2021 17:43
... The importance of marks Is declining ...watch this
Syed S.12/10/2021 17:15
Asset