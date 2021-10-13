back

Meet Sarthak Agarwal, Meme Star

Remember Sarthak Agarwal, who featured in several viral memes after topping the CBSE exams in 2014? He’s now got the 17th rank in UPSC exams. He told Brut his secrets, and also weighed in on his favourite memes!

12/10/2021 5:41 AMupdated: 13/10/2021 11:59 AM
  • 89.6K
  • 13

And even more

  1. 1:19

    A Mother, Her Child, And A Dangerous Misstep

  2. 1:54

    Man Plays Peekaboo Prank On Daughter

  3. 1:51

    The Dancing Teacher Of Kashmir

  4. 3:03

    How Apala Mishra Topped The UPSC Interview Round

  5. 1:26

    Teacher’s Violence Against Student Captured On Video

  6. 3:48

    Meet Sarthak Agarwal, Meme Star

8 comments

  • Shivraya P.
    5 days

    I hope he does as brilliantly in the public sector, wishing him all the best!

  • Kaustubh R.
    6 days

    Mtlb ye video motivation ke liye tha ya jalane ke liye 😂😂😂

  • Brut India
    6 days

    What does his preparation strategy involve? https://www.indiatoday.in/education-today/news/story/upsc-topper-shubham-kumar-shares-his-preparation-strategy-1856959-2021-09-24

  • Samantha K.
    7 days

    Uparwala kisi kisi ko by birth extra ordinary bnata hae like him

  • Akash A.
    7 days

    😒

  • Shreyasi G.
    13/10/2021 00:39

    You are a gem...

  • Simran K.
    12/10/2021 17:43

    ... The importance of marks Is declining ...watch this

  • Syed S.
    12/10/2021 17:15

    Asset

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.