Meet The Artist Behind Mumbai's "Walk of Shame"

This anonymous graffiti artist's work was whitewashed after he shamed several famous Indians. Meet Tyler, Mumbai's Banksy!

09/10/2020 5:27 AMupdated: 09/10/2020 8:50 AM
  • 824.6k
  • 1.2k

949 comments

  • Haraprasad N.
    2 hours

    And don’t be surprised if u see terrorists being glorified on the walls with that yellow spray, b’coz it’s Brut and their freedom of speech

  • Vivek C.
    3 hours

    Damn he is the same as the infamous second son

  • Ashok K.
    4 hours

    You are not foreigner first and what u are doing u do it then only people will ask to Modi and he will give as good as as u will ask u want some come and get some

  • Balaji G.
    4 hours

    If he is proud of what he does ,he could have showed his face to the world.

  • Jyoti R.
    5 hours

    Tyler the leftist. Active member of the khan brigade.

  • Anand R.
    8 hours

    Chutiya Artist Mc

  • Shreyas G.
    8 hours

    Shit guy

  • Suraj K.
    8 hours

    Hey son of bitch can you do the same like UT Sanjay Raut Salman khan Rahul gandhi Sonia gandhi or mumbai police who killed sadhus no you won’t caz you are product of china leftist my friend and shaming india is your agenda.

  • Shubham C.
    9 hours

    That’s called vandalism and not cool freedom of speech

  • Satya B.
    9 hours

    We need more 🐧 art and the D word then you have guts otherwise your just another PR fad with 30 seconds of Fame.

  • Shaun T.
    11 hours

    Wannabe banksy copycat!

  • Hareram S.
    11 hours

    Street artist matlab “Bhikhari” hota hai

  • Ravinder B.
    12 hours

    Awesome video. Much moe Awesome Idea. And Bhakts can't ever be happy.

  • Polok M.
    12 hours

    Greetings ❤ from 🇧🇩

  • Karan P.
    12 hours

    Lol he is from Mumbai lets see if he can make something of penguins 😂😂

  • Soumya S.
    12 hours

    These ppl can do whatever , aayega to Modi hi

  • S K.
    12 hours

    I dare you to put name of somebody from sena or congress then we will talk about free speech.

  • Subrat B.
    13 hours

    I wish only if there was a dislike button.. a blady nobody.. [email protected]#

  • Samit G.
    13 hours

    😂this is abuse of freedom of Speech

  • Sanjay S.
    14 hours

    Biased

