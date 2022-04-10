back
Meet the man behind Olympic boxer Manoj Kumar
He once dreamt of winning an Olympic medal for India, but dedicated his life to make his brother fulfil that dream.
10/04/2022 6:57 AM
9 comments
Anand P.14/04/2022 09:24
Great Bhai ji
Dheeraj S.13/04/2022 17:48
Sahi baat h manoj bhai
Ashwani K.13/04/2022 04:11
Rajesh Bhai aapki tapasya hai jo Manoj Aaj is mukam per pahuncha hai aur Manoj ki lagan hai
Manisha P.13/04/2022 03:58
Such inspirational story.
Muneet B.13/04/2022 03:15
Great
Thomas P.13/04/2022 03:12
Congratulations
Binder D.12/04/2022 19:42
and Rajesh love u bhai
Dharmesh B.12/04/2022 07:37
Great Bhai shaab❤️
Brut India10/04/2022 07:01
Catch the full interview here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YKv56IUYv9k