back

Meet the man behind Olympic boxer Manoj Kumar

He once dreamt of winning an Olympic medal for India, but dedicated his life to make his brother fulfil that dream.

10/04/2022 6:57 AM
  • 11.5K
  • 9

Sports

  1. 3:02

    Meet the man behind Olympic boxer Manoj Kumar

  2. 3:04

    From a railway station to the Indian rugby team

  3. 2:32

    Vegetable vendors’ daughter makes India proud

  4. 3:27

    Neeraj Chopra: Beyond The Olympics

  5. 3:14

    Meet Smriti Mandhana: The Cricket Star

  6. 4:42

    Meet the Chak De! India BFFs off-the-field

9 comments

  • Anand P.
    14/04/2022 09:24

    Great Bhai ji

  • Dheeraj S.
    13/04/2022 17:48

    Sahi baat h manoj bhai

  • Ashwani K.
    13/04/2022 04:11

    Rajesh Bhai aapki tapasya hai jo Manoj Aaj is mukam per pahuncha hai aur Manoj ki lagan hai

  • Manisha P.
    13/04/2022 03:58

    Such inspirational story.

  • Muneet B.
    13/04/2022 03:15

    Great

  • Thomas P.
    13/04/2022 03:12

    Congratulations

  • Binder D.
    12/04/2022 19:42

    and Rajesh love u bhai

  • Dharmesh B.
    12/04/2022 07:37

    Great Bhai shaab❤️

  • Brut India
    10/04/2022 07:01

    Catch the full interview here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YKv56IUYv9k

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.