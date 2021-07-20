back

Meet The Modern Day Kumbhkaran

This man sleeps 300 days in a year. However, this issue is no joke...

20/07/2021 5:27 PM
44 comments

  • Fidah H.
    4 days

    yaar lobmai😂

  • Akarsh A.
    5 days

    Why are you using term mythology doesn’t it hurt Hindu sentiments or you are intentionally using it

  • Dhiraj R.
    6 days

    So Through Kumbhakaran, Lord Rama too has become a Mythological character 🙄

  • Zishan A.
    6 days

    Dekh aeta 🤣

  • Sadam L.
    7 days

    Kumbhkaran had this disorder?

  • Avinash J.
    7 days

    tera bhai h kya ye

  • Ganapathi S.
    22/07/2021 05:56

    bro

  • Ganapathi S.
    22/07/2021 05:56

    😂

  • Saba C.
    21/07/2021 18:25

    ye Ka Kuch karo

  • A S.
    21/07/2021 11:40

    Didnt they get right doctor to interview who could have given cause of his condition.

  • Sujit S.
    21/07/2021 08:46

    Kumbhkaran kb se mythological character ho gaya bhosidik

  • Shaik A.
    21/07/2021 08:33

    He could be a winner of Matress company's sleeping compition

  • M H.
    21/07/2021 07:16

    another one spotted like you... Ab tum 2 hogaye ho :p

  • Rohit T.
    21/07/2021 07:16

    First of all kumbhkaran is not a mythological character... understand...Maybe your ancestors and maybe you🤔 Who knows🤷🏻‍♂️

  • Ritish R.
    21/07/2021 06:23

    Thank you brut for not pointing your finger to Modi government for this

  • Mohit V.
    21/07/2021 06:14

    Tu paani karwaliya ehtoh

  • Ambika N.
    21/07/2021 05:13

    If this man can sleep for 200 days why can't Kumbakarn who is physically more powerful than him. Dont use the word mythology ,its real and history. Here after dont use the word mythology when you refer Indian history.

  • Sharadipa D.
    21/07/2021 04:40

    see

  • Sujoy S.
    21/07/2021 03:27

    Abey gawar yeh phele case nai or v cases hai india k bahar documentary mil jayegi youtube pe

  • Ishant B.
    21/07/2021 03:07

    ur judwa