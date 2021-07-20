Meet The Modern Day Kumbhkaran
The Inspiring Story Of Para Swimmer Shams Aalam
From Wheelchair To Scooter In 10 Seconds
No Wheelchair Can Clip Her Wings
Quad Amputee Turns Bronze Medalist
Visually Impaired Woman Cracks UPSC
yaar lobmai😂
Why are you using term mythology doesn’t it hurt Hindu sentiments or you are intentionally using it
So Through Kumbhakaran, Lord Rama too has become a Mythological character 🙄
Dekh aeta 🤣
Kumbhkaran had this disorder?
tera bhai h kya ye
bro
😂
ye Ka Kuch karo
Didnt they get right doctor to interview who could have given cause of his condition.
Kumbhkaran kb se mythological character ho gaya bhosidik
He could be a winner of Matress company's sleeping compition
another one spotted like you... Ab tum 2 hogaye ho :p
First of all kumbhkaran is not a mythological character... understand...Maybe your ancestors and maybe you🤔
Who knows🤷🏻♂️
Thank you brut for not pointing your finger to Modi government for this
Tu paani karwaliya ehtoh
If this man can sleep for 200 days why can't Kumbakarn who is physically more powerful than him. Dont use the word mythology ,its real and history.
Here after dont use the word mythology when you refer Indian history.
see
Abey gawar yeh phele case nai or v cases hai india k bahar documentary mil jayegi youtube pe
ur judwa
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
44 comments
Fidah H.4 days
yaar lobmai😂
Akarsh A.5 days
Why are you using term mythology doesn’t it hurt Hindu sentiments or you are intentionally using it
Dhiraj R.6 days
So Through Kumbhakaran, Lord Rama too has become a Mythological character 🙄
Zishan A.6 days
Dekh aeta 🤣
Sadam L.7 days
Kumbhkaran had this disorder?
Avinash J.7 days
tera bhai h kya ye
Ganapathi S.22/07/2021 05:56
bro
Ganapathi S.22/07/2021 05:56
😂
Saba C.21/07/2021 18:25
ye Ka Kuch karo
A S.21/07/2021 11:40
Didnt they get right doctor to interview who could have given cause of his condition.
Sujit S.21/07/2021 08:46
Kumbhkaran kb se mythological character ho gaya bhosidik
Shaik A.21/07/2021 08:33
He could be a winner of Matress company's sleeping compition
M H.21/07/2021 07:16
another one spotted like you... Ab tum 2 hogaye ho :p
Rohit T.21/07/2021 07:16
First of all kumbhkaran is not a mythological character... understand...Maybe your ancestors and maybe you🤔 Who knows🤷🏻♂️
Ritish R.21/07/2021 06:23
Thank you brut for not pointing your finger to Modi government for this
Mohit V.21/07/2021 06:14
Tu paani karwaliya ehtoh
Ambika N.21/07/2021 05:13
If this man can sleep for 200 days why can't Kumbakarn who is physically more powerful than him. Dont use the word mythology ,its real and history. Here after dont use the word mythology when you refer Indian history.
Sharadipa D.21/07/2021 04:40
see
Sujoy S.21/07/2021 03:27
Abey gawar yeh phele case nai or v cases hai india k bahar documentary mil jayegi youtube pe
Ishant B.21/07/2021 03:07
ur judwa