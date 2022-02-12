back

Meet The Singer Of The Sutta Song

Remember the Sutta song? This is how two Pakistani brothers created a viral hit in the early 2000s...🚬

12/02/2022 6:57 AM
  • 163K
  • 198

117 comments

  • Hamza N.
    a day

    Yaad hai ye, first song on guitar 😂

  • Techi L.
    2 days

    Suddnly Milli

  • Dipankar B.
    3 days

    Damn! Got some flashbacks

  • Ymd V.
    4 days

    Is song ka alag fanbase he bhai... legend song

  • Mîŕzå Š.
    4 days

    https://youtube.com/user/mirzashaji

  • Tanvir R.
    4 days

    Thanks buddy

  • Imran B.
    4 days

    remember this.

  • Abhinav K.
    4 days

    Woh IIT walo ne ni gaya .. Itne saal faltu ka credit le k bethe rahe over hyped fellow

  • Ab S.
    4 days

    Remember this ? 😂

  • Uruba S.
    5 days

    That’s awesome saqib

  • Arnab R.
    5 days

    Simply nostalgia ❤️

  • Tamraj K.
    5 days

    Yess🖤🖤

  • Hafeez U.
    5 days

    Mujeeb Memon remember you guys used to stop everyone listening to this. ' ana nandha ahyo'. 😂

  • Shamam K.
    5 days

    Cool

  • Shamam K.
    5 days

    Nofal Khan

  • Atul D.
    5 days

    remember?

  • Zaib I.
    5 days

    why didn’t he mention about you?

  • Sagar A.
    5 days

    Legendary Song😁

  • Shashwat J.
    5 days

    Till now i used to think it was from IIT Delhi .. wow.. i was in class 11th back then.. this was anthem.. we loved Pakistani rock music..

  • Hafsa A.
    5 days

    Wow ..

