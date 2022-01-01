back
Meet The Teenager Who Is Turning Plastic Trash Into Fabric
Plastic, plastic everywhere, who’s going to recycle it? Looks like 17-year-old Aditya Banger from Rajasthan will. Here’s how…♻️🗑
01/01/2022 1:27 PM
16 comments
Prashanth S.03/01/2022 09:01
Just a ❓how safe that cloth
Ashwani S.02/01/2022 17:45
Exactly every individual should do waste segregation without it its become too difficult to recycle plastic
Pahar S.02/01/2022 17:24
The very basic idea to remove plastic is to stop it's consumption. That's it. Any firm which uses the plastic waste or recycles it is simply making space for more plastic waste. Three R's - Reduce, Reuse and Recycle. There is a reason why they put Recycle in the end and Reduce in the start. Please stop using plastic 🙏
Manjesh S.02/01/2022 07:36
हमलोग पेप्सी/coke/besleri bottles to kabadiwalas को सेल करते है but the plastic packets of junk food/groceries or the polythene bags,We have no other option to throw them on ground. अगर गाव में भी कूड़ा उठाने के लिए गाडियां आती तो प्रॉब्लम सॉल्व हो सकता है।
Anuradha V.02/01/2022 03:12
superb efforts
Shruti G.02/01/2022 02:37
Great work by this young boy
Altaf A.02/01/2022 01:03
congratulations
Angelo D.01/01/2022 20:42
Saddar K.01/01/2022 18:11
Brut India01/01/2022 17:41
Goa’s Bicholim, Sikkim’s Gangtok and Tamil Nadu’s Kumbakonam have top-ranking plastic waste management systems in India, according to NITI Aayog’s latest report. https://theprint.in/environment/these-3-indian-cities-have-managed-to-solve-the-problem-of-landfills-heres-how-they-did-it/777877/
Diya J.01/01/2022 16:29
Mohan M.01/01/2022 15:10
Nandne H.01/01/2022 14:42
Nandne H.01/01/2022 14:42
Nice
John T.01/01/2022 14:17
Nayana B.01/01/2022 13:34
