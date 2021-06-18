back

Meet The Woman Who Lifts Weights In A Sari

Dr. Sharvari Inamdar can do squats while carrying her mom and do pull-ups in a sari. Here’s the message behind her viral videos.

18/06/2021 1:57 PM
68 comments

  • Imthiyaz A.
    5 hours

    May God mercy be upon her husband 🙏

  • Kernail S.
    8 hours

    Proud of you dear Beta ji 🙏❤

  • Raisa D.
    13 hours

    Thank you for inspiring women to hit the gym, not just to lose weight or look skinny but to get stronger! 💪🏼🙌🏼

  • Vaibhav V.
    15 hours

    Rip common sense!

  • Chandrima M.
    a day

    Dress matters in Indian mentality

  • Asha K.
    a day

    you can also wear ur saree and go tomorrow

  • Nate D.
    a day

    tomorrow she would go to space in a saree rather than a space suite

  • Ambareesh Y.
    2 days

    Why so much of struggle and this hype? Wear Bikini OR Saree upto comfort level. 'Exercise' is important not attire. Saree being an ethnic attire, deserves a position in the collection. But, please do not glorify Saree which has a lot of limitations and discomforts as well (to most of the people). In a tropical/ heat climate, Saree ain't an option. Wearing a saree or short skirt shouldn't make a difference in grabbing respect! It's personal comfort and choice. Nothing else. On this video, to be frank it looks hilarious. We should dress to the occasion. Saree at gym, swim suit at temple, burkha in space shuttle etc! Do not promote people who does anything odd for publicity stunt please!

  • Joshi C.
    2 days

    😝

  • Abusufiyan S.
    2 days

    MOTISkx8828551893

  • RJ K.
    2 days

    Chayala sasumaa ko bhi utaya... Bravoooo... Grt motivation

  • Nivedita N.
    2 days

    Wow

  • Dan K.
    2 days

    Hai parmeshwar kya bakwas hain yeh... So if I do a workout in my mundu what difference does it make... The fact that the gym has reopened is itself so assuring and remarkable but why the sari gimmick...

  • Sabbas Z.
    2 days

    🙂

  • Nishi L.
    2 days

    You go girl high five

  • Viswanath V.
    2 days

    Great lady extraordinary dedication live life

  • Kokiju M.
    2 days

    bah rocky bilongengade

  • Aprajita R.
    2 days

    Wow hatts off to u mam 👍🙏

  • Ravi K.
    2 days

    Khan se laaate ho aise faltu news

  • Hervé F.
    2 days

    What a strong woman. She is inspiring. May she stays strong and blessed 🙏