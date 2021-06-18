back
Meet The Woman Who Lifts Weights In A Sari
Dr. Sharvari Inamdar can do squats while carrying her mom and do pull-ups in a sari. Here’s the message behind her viral videos.
18/06/2021 1:57 PM
- 181.5K
- 2.4K
- 92
68 comments
Imthiyaz A.5 hours
May God mercy be upon her husband 🙏
Kernail S.8 hours
Proud of you dear Beta ji 🙏❤
Raisa D.13 hours
Thank you for inspiring women to hit the gym, not just to lose weight or look skinny but to get stronger! 💪🏼🙌🏼
Vaibhav V.15 hours
Rip common sense!
Chandrima M.a day
Dress matters in Indian mentality
Asha K.a day
you can also wear ur saree and go tomorrow
Nate D.a day
tomorrow she would go to space in a saree rather than a space suite
Ambareesh Y.2 days
Why so much of struggle and this hype? Wear Bikini OR Saree upto comfort level. 'Exercise' is important not attire. Saree being an ethnic attire, deserves a position in the collection. But, please do not glorify Saree which has a lot of limitations and discomforts as well (to most of the people). In a tropical/ heat climate, Saree ain't an option. Wearing a saree or short skirt shouldn't make a difference in grabbing respect! It's personal comfort and choice. Nothing else. On this video, to be frank it looks hilarious. We should dress to the occasion. Saree at gym, swim suit at temple, burkha in space shuttle etc! Do not promote people who does anything odd for publicity stunt please!
Joshi C.2 days
😝
Abusufiyan S.2 days
MOTISkx8828551893
RJ K.2 days
Chayala sasumaa ko bhi utaya... Bravoooo... Grt motivation
Nivedita N.2 days
Wow
Dan K.2 days
Hai parmeshwar kya bakwas hain yeh... So if I do a workout in my mundu what difference does it make... The fact that the gym has reopened is itself so assuring and remarkable but why the sari gimmick...
Sabbas Z.2 days
🙂
Nishi L.2 days
You go girl high five
Viswanath V.2 days
Great lady extraordinary dedication live life
Kokiju M.2 days
bah rocky bilongengade
Aprajita R.2 days
Wow hatts off to u mam 👍🙏
Ravi K.2 days
Khan se laaate ho aise faltu news
Hervé F.2 days
What a strong woman. She is inspiring. May she stays strong and blessed 🙏