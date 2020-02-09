back

Milind Soman: The Happy Husband

The millennial in Milind spills the beans on the secrets to a happy marriage and a stress-free life.

02/09/2020 12:57 PM
  • 29.0k
  • 12

8 comments

  • Varun G.
    18 hours

    Keep it going....

  • Brut India
    a day

    Milind Soman writes about the real reason why he runs, in an excerpt from his memoir: https://www.bloombergquint.com/pursuits/book-excerpt-the-real-reason-why-milind-soman-runs

  • Hindi W.
    2 days

    If he dye his hairs i dont think he will look the same old .....

  • Jai K.
    2 days

    The man who has married a woman, let me guess a child, is giving advice to others on Happy Marriage

  • Dubey K.
    2 days

    Why to say

  • Moxeangel B.
    2 days

    If he had so much of knowledge/awareness about marriage ,sorry to say his first one wouldn’t hv gone wrong.All marriages are not same so let’s not preach ppl how to maintain it . The thumb rule should be you feel good in marriage be there but if it’s getting suffocating better to set it free.Again it’s an individual opinion not preaching 😀🙏🏻

  • Anandita S.
    2 days

    😁💕

  • Arun M.
    2 days

    Here is why even if Manoj Tiwari wins it is not an endgame for democracy. https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2713722458682548&id=100001344603604