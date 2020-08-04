Miss England Back To Work At Hospital During Covid-19 Pandemic

Neighbour Hurls Abuses At Doctor
Shriram J.18 hours
Great
Rupesh S.a day
Better highlight the right person ..its disgusting highlighting her ..
Rupesh S.a day
So what is the big deal of it ..she is doctor who trained to do job ..
Suraj S.a day
🌞🔭🌏
Peter L.a day
Tablighi Jamaat just spreading the Virus and stone the polices and it is so sad . whole the world just watching muslims who spreading virus in india and very shamefull acts. I hope oneday Tablighi jamaat will change to Tablighi Insaaniyaat then they will be able to love and to be loved. ❤️🇮🇳Jai Modi, Jai Hindu, Jai Bharat , Jai Yogi ,Jai Sab Hindu Bahgwaan ❤️🇮🇳 or baki log jo bharat ka dushmaan ho murda baad 👍
Cma S.a day
Best wishes.
Karouna D.2 days
Covid-19 is bringing us human beings on our knees still there’s people who are only bothered with their petty egos their communalism!
Devendra V.2 days
How did she manage to get to England within quarantine period? Did she get charter plane
Gursaran S.2 days
These are celebrities of high calibre and values - they are British. Where is Aishwarya, amitab, who make billions - what are they doing for India. USELESS!
Siddhartha P.2 days
but she has not left her crown... she is miss england
Sunami S.2 days
Very good best of luck. I'm flying kiss
Haron P.2 days
What a crap I should but but...👎🏿
Mac M.2 days
What if you are Indian then come to India instead showing ur fency video
Jay J.2 days
See the name
Jai J.2 days
We have Dr. Sambit Patra 😊
Pitamber M.3 days
PIOs making India proud
Oindrila D.3 days
check this out.🥺❤
Anjana D.3 days
We salute her
Stephen S.3 days
You are great in your heart . Love you little daughter.
Vikram V.3 days
Publicity stunt.. She's doing this to get into movies