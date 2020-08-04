back

Miss England Back To Work At Hospital During Covid-19 Pandemic

Miss England 2019 Bhasha Mukherjee is leaving her crown behind to go back to work as a doctor and help during the Covid-19 crisis.😇

04/08/2020 11:57 AM
86 comments

  • Shriram J.
    18 hours

    Great

  • Rupesh S.
    a day

    Better highlight the right person ..its disgusting highlighting her ..

  • Rupesh S.
    a day

    So what is the big deal of it ..she is doctor who trained to do job ..

  • Suraj S.
    a day

    🌞🔭🌏

  • Peter L.
    a day

    Tablighi Jamaat just spreading the Virus and stone the polices and it is so sad . whole the world just watching muslims who spreading virus in india and very shamefull acts. I hope oneday Tablighi jamaat will change to Tablighi Insaaniyaat then they will be able to love and to be loved. ❤️🇮🇳Jai Modi, Jai Hindu, Jai Bharat , Jai Yogi ,Jai Sab Hindu Bahgwaan ❤️🇮🇳 or baki log jo bharat ka dushmaan ho murda baad 👍

  • Cma S.
    a day

    Best wishes.

  • Karouna D.
    2 days

    Covid-19 is bringing us human beings on our knees still there’s people who are only bothered with their petty egos their communalism!

  • Devendra V.
    2 days

    How did she manage to get to England within quarantine period? Did she get charter plane

  • Gursaran S.
    2 days

    These are celebrities of high calibre and values - they are British. Where is Aishwarya, amitab, who make billions - what are they doing for India. USELESS!

  • Siddhartha P.
    2 days

    but she has not left her crown... she is miss england

  • Sunami S.
    2 days

    Very good best of luck. I'm flying kiss

  • Haron P.
    2 days

    What a crap I should but but...👎🏿

  • Mac M.
    2 days

    What if you are Indian then come to India instead showing ur fency video

  • Jay J.
    2 days

    See the name

  • Jai J.
    2 days

    We have Dr. Sambit Patra 😊

  • Pitamber M.
    3 days

    PIOs making India proud

  • Oindrila D.
    3 days

    check this out.🥺❤

  • Anjana D.
    3 days

    We salute her

  • Stephen S.
    3 days

    You are great in your heart . Love you little daughter.

  • Vikram V.
    3 days

    Publicity stunt.. She's doing this to get into movies