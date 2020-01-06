back

Mizoram Hails “Flooded With Love” Videos

Give, and it shall be given unto you. A story of two Mizoram-bound trains.

06/01/2020 2:17 PM
  • 278.7k
  • 109

100 comments

  • Syed A.
    3 hours

    20 lack crore kidar hai

  • Rana A.
    2 days

    Allah bless you for your kindness. Excellent job.

  • Usha U.
    3 days

    sooooogood tooooogood

  • Nasima S.
    3 days

    That's my country...so much proud of it....god bless all of us.

  • Iftikhar A.
    4 days

    We as Indian's are united but only the politicians try to divide us for the vote bank politics. Non of my friends r Muslims till date right from my young age. All r only Hindus and we find no differences in our friendship. I think it is time to make the politicians realise that it is time for them to send them back who try to divide us by caste, creed, colour and religion.

  • Eva K.
    4 days

    India is beautiful ... believe me. I have been to seven countries in Europe and S America and I know this for a fact - India has a soul, and that is what makes her beautiful.

  • Haitotei H.
    4 days

    Unity of love, let's stand together and build our Nation

  • Charan P.
    4 days

    THIS IS MY INDIA 🇮🇳 THE ONLY COUNTRY TO LIVE IN AND TO DIE FOR

  • Deepa N.
    4 days

    This is what India is about..love my India ❤️

  • Kaboto C.
    5 days

    Mizoram please teach nagaland

  • Nazeem K.
    5 days

    MAY ALMIGHTY ALLAH SWT GIVE YOU GOOD HEALTH AND MORE PROSPERITY TO HELP THE POOR AND NEEDY PEOPLE IRRESPECTIVE OF THEIR FAITH HATS OFF TO THE TEAM

  • Syed N.
    5 days

    This is what our freedom fighters & ancestors fought for, equality, BROTHERHOOD , help the needy & for HUMANITY, not squabbling over religion/caste & spreading hatered।।। We all want 2 c this India not the present India 🇮🇳🤝Jai Hind

  • Deepa D.
    5 days

    Cute,my india

  • Alban A.
    5 days

    We r always there for each other it is the politicians who are breaking the unity of our fellow brothers united we stand

  • Dale M.
    5 days

    Hand over the country to it's people and see it grow.

  • Yasir K.
    5 days

    India should be ashamed for decades cuz 80 passengers die on that train which was supposed to ease migrants to reach home but what can you say!!

  • Prasad J.
    5 days

    People of this nation have no issues with anyone regardless of where they are from. It's the selfish politicans and religious hardheaded that try breaching the unity. Stay united stay safe. 🙏🙏🙏

  • Gratian S.
    5 days

    It a Seems Krishna is god if all . Why not Allah god the creator

  • Rahul M.
    6 days

    2nd video mere gao ka hai deona begusarai bihar hum log the

  • Lalmalsawmi R.
    6 days

    United we stand..Praise The Lord.