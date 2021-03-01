back
Modi Gets His First Shot Of Covaxin
Two months after its controversial approval, Bharat BioTech's Covaxin has now been used to innoculate Prime Minister Modi... but phase 3 trials are yet to be completed.
01/03/2021 3:15 PM
- 40.4K
- 462
- 134
124 comments
Krishan K.7 hours
THEN:Selfish Modi will be 1st to take vaccine NOW:Huh! He waited for others to take vac coz he wasn’t sure of its safety THEN:Modi will take Pfizer vac & ask us to take crappy Indian vac NOW:Huh,so Modi took Indian vac. What is the guarantee it is vac in the syr & not water?
আজহার ব.8 hours
🙄 Was that gayi ka mut in that injection?
Kannan R.11 hours
Old news phase 3 trials completed with 81% efficacy
Jaswant S.a day
Cowvind 19 taken by Hody now me too will come ie mids call baba then ghugi and heath minister. 4 gujarati and ghugi are made to advertise and loot. Chai chai chanda de do. 280 farmers died mango baba busy in phoro session. Of course modi cricket studio is for shah son. Bale bale cha chowekidar. Corona pmo fund khallas by amending RTI. TOTA MORE GHUGI RAJ. Bharupia thugs. Xpresident of france jailed.
Jaiminia day
What is Corona
Isha S.a day
Thank Nehru later? Maybe? No? Okay then.
Mathaikutty V.a day
Made in Gujarat... So controversial...
Subhendu P.2 days
Bruh 😂
Ankit K.2 days
Fekuchand Clown
Emina H.2 days
It is indeed remarkable how they managed to test vaccine in 3 months before giving it to people. Usually it should take 10 years. 🤔🤔
Gagandeep S.2 days
Statesman of other countries took vaccine in early this year but our champu wait till more then ten millions people were vaccinated as trials and they had no side effects though.. best salesman of ever.
Sudhir D.2 days
This 'soft poison' approach of you people at Brut is pure un-adulterated evil. How do you guys manage to do it & what's ur purpose?
Seema S.2 days
Why’s the pm not wearing his mask here?
Sayyed N.2 days
Y didn't he take ramdev medicine, his cabinet ministers are promoting it.. Patanjali promoter, yoga guru Baba Ramdev, released a scientific research paper in this regard at the launch, presided over by Union health minister Harsh Vardhan and transport minister Nitin Gadkari.
Jigisha N.2 days
I doubt if he is really taking the shot😂
Salar E.2 days
This vaccine is actually simple water 😂 Plz be careful.. Jo.nazar araha hota hai wo actually hota nahi hai
Ramamurthy K.2 days
Don't bull shit a , bull shiter lol
Reagan K.2 days
Coffin dance can happen any time
Mihir P.2 days
Is it me or does modijis mask mysteriously disappears when a cameras nearby ...??
Sujoy B.3 days
it's plain water and no needle🤔