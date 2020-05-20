back

Monkey Risks Life To Rescue Her Baby

Moms are superheroes. Fresh proof from Rajasthan.💪🐒

05/20/2020 10:57 AM
  • 205.1k
  • 80

And even more

  1. 7:32

    How to keep your dog happy during the COVID-19 quarantine

  2. 3:03

    Putting Wild Cats to Work

  3. 1:49

    Busting the Myth of the Man-Eating Shark

  4. 5:25

    The life of Betty White

  5. 1:30

    Taking Care Of Stray Animals

  6. 3:49

    Two perspectives on elephant poaching in Africa

56 comments

  • Sunny D.
    2 days

    Mother❤️

  • Khadim Z.
    2 days

    Vav

  • Sweta L.
    2 days

    Mom is mom. .no one can replace her😍😘😘

  • Ajab R.
    2 days

    hattss offf all mothers who really cares of der babies😘😘love u all mothers.she actually a real heroes 😘😘😘

  • Safiya R.
    3 days

    Noo doubt 👍

  • Vartika F.
    3 days

    So insensitive whoever is making this video.. You should help instead of making a video or post on social media for likes

  • Shaina G.
    3 days

    Mothers are actually superheroes❤️

  • Mohammad A.
    3 days

    Atmanirbhar.

  • Shilpi D.
    4 days

    Thank God

  • Hepsy A.
    4 days

    Mother is a mother. No one can replace her unless she is characterless.

  • Sheela V.
    4 days

    Well-done

  • Santhanam P.
    4 days

    Maa maa hoti hai, jab baat Bacho pe aaye tho wo kuch Bhi kar jati hai.

  • Arshiya S.
    4 days

    An example....mom's r mom's

  • Aneesh V.
    4 days

    That's a sexist presumption .. how do you know its not a 'dad monkey' 🤨

  • Poonam D.
    4 days

    Amazing

  • Phani K.
    4 days

    Mothers love is always great

  • Ankit R.
    4 days

    And the one who was making video was such an Imbecile!

  • Jitendra M.
    5 days

    moms sacrifice everything for their family betterment.

  • Aiqib I.
    5 days

    tanviiiii

  • Zarin V.
    5 days

    That is what mothers do risk and sacrifice their lives for their kids .