More Indian Women To Join Workforce Post Covid-19

The labour exodus due to the lockdown could translate into job openings for one particularly marginalised section of Indian society -- its women.

06/25/2020 2:57 PM
  • 31.5k
  • 6

Arte - il est temps

5 comments

  • KS M.
    06/27/2020 15:36

    I have nothing to praise Indians they treated their wives like slaves. Don’t talk about their army bulling their neighbouring countries.

  • Singh S.
    06/26/2020 14:14

    Women in india should get direct money from men salary 50% in all situation and 10% each for kids. Women should only be allowed to work in sectors which have less heavy work. Donot put these women in factories where they loose their brain and kids in last

  • Tony X.
    06/26/2020 12:00

    Indian women are Discriminated and less paid than the male 🤔😢

  • Suhaib S.
    06/25/2020 16:10

    Interesting fact to agree

  • Abdul G.
    06/25/2020 15:06

    india should fight against poverty not on borders