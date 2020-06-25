More Indian Women To Join Workforce Post Covid-19

Divyanshi Jain, The CBSE Class 12 Topper
IMA Signals Covid-19 Community Transmission In India
Watch The Musical Manhunt Of Bihar Police
When Old Indian Newspapers Surfaced On A French Peak
The Landlords Of The Moon
Why Good Bridges Remain A Bridge Too Far For India
I have nothing to praise Indians they treated their wives like slaves. Don’t talk about their army bulling their neighbouring countries.
Women in india should get direct money from men salary 50% in all situation and 10% each for kids.
Women should only be allowed to work in sectors which have less heavy work. Donot put these women in factories where they loose their brain and kids in last
Indian women are Discriminated and less paid than the male 🤔😢
Interesting fact to agree
india should fight against poverty not on borders
5 comments
KS M.06/27/2020 15:36
I have nothing to praise Indians they treated their wives like slaves. Don’t talk about their army bulling their neighbouring countries.
Singh S.06/26/2020 14:14
Women in india should get direct money from men salary 50% in all situation and 10% each for kids. Women should only be allowed to work in sectors which have less heavy work. Donot put these women in factories where they loose their brain and kids in last
Tony X.06/26/2020 12:00
Indian women are Discriminated and less paid than the male 🤔😢
Suhaib S.06/25/2020 16:10
Interesting fact to agree
Abdul G.06/25/2020 15:06
india should fight against poverty not on borders