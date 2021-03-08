back
Mumbai’s Right-Wing Vs “Karachi” Stores
Karachi Bakery may have shut shop for other reasons. But this right-wing politician was all too willing to take “credit” for their closure.
08/03/2021 5:57 PM
239 comments
Fahad K.2 hours
Lanat ho aese mulk pr he jahan ap apni Marzi sey kuch na kr sko. Law tu hai he nhe aur secular honey ke baaten krty hai
Sushma K.2 hours
This is the most funniest video I have ever seen by brut 🤣. Karachi bakery - 1000s of them exists in Hyderabad(India) since decades 🤦🏻♀️.... Naam sey kya lena dena hain ... Useless.... We all even ask for karachi biscuits from folks traveling from hyderabad. And on top of that "Did you know there is Hyderabad in Pakistan too? " Will you now change the name of the city ? Senseless fights ... As if fighting for changing name makes you call yourself as "Nationalists" .... You are called "foolish" not "Nationalists" 🤦🏻♀️😂
Shazma K.3 hours
Bewakuf qaum😃
Kathawala S.3 hours
Those who love India and feel the pain of soldiers and the family who have lost their loved ones in unfortunate terrorist attack, will undetstand why MNS is fighting to get rid of this name. All the terrorists attack that happened in recent few years, whether 14th feb pulwama , 26/11 taj, the cease-fire treaty which pakistan quite often breaks and lot more that dont even come to our knowledge. And top of this, all these planning and mapping is being done from karachi or other state of pakistan. Wll you still want your enemy to kill Your family and run their business in your home town on the name that bring back all the sad memory? And i dont understand one thing - why are you supporting them or even talking in their favour when the name itself is anti Indian? Also, I would like to congratulate Saif Sir for showing the true patriotism and solidarity towards the nation and feelings of millions of Indians KUDOS to you ☺️ Love ❤️ & Respect ✊
Shayan H.3 hours
Racism in India in its peak.
Fahad M.4 hours
we have Dehli sweets, Bombay bakery, Indian kitchen etc and many other restaurants on Indian cities name even we have Bombay biryani and Hyderabadi biryani extremely famous in Pakistan IDK where these type of moron idiots are taking India to?
Sahier S.4 hours
And many congratulations on being recognised by the cult news app BRUT INDIA Way to go saif sir Respect ✊
Sahier S.4 hours
I absolutely salute your pàtriorism and stand by what you doing to safeguard the feelings of millions of indian soldiers and their family. I hope you know that how and from where this anti indian works. I don't think any indian will ever want anything in india that brings back the sad memories when they see or hear a name that belongs to PAKISTAN Heartily wishes and all support to you I pray for all the successful result for whatevsr you are you doing to make indians feel proud
Obaid H.5 hours
Absolute morons
Ahmad K.5 hours
In Pakistan we have dozens of brands and shop names with indian cities Dehli, Bombay,Rajhistan, banglore, Kolkata etc. but we have no issues
Murtaza B.5 hours
Punjab sindh gujrar marhata 🙄 apky anthem me sindh hai jo k Pakistan ka province hai indians Boycott indian anthem please
Inba N.5 hours
These dumbass donkeys don’t have the balls to question China’s invasion. always using Pak to gain attention & power!
Umer B.5 hours
Karachi has dozens of eateries with the name of Delhi , Bombay Bakery is famous countrywide , Dhaka Bakery is very famous in Karachi and there is no outrage on them because as muslims we believe in Iqbal's words "Muslim hain ham watan hai saara jahan hamara".
Sarmad S.6 hours
I live in Hyderabad (Pakistan) and we have one of the most famous Bakeries of Pakistan ''The Bombay Bakery'' and we are proud of it. And nobody has any issue with it. That Bakery was established in 1911 and still it is famous all over Pakistan and abroad. Bombay Bakery is our love!
Arsalan B.6 hours
Urine drinking small brained bafoons
Adil A.6 hours
Small minds, make, small thinking.
Zaryab S.6 hours
Gobar mindset.💯
Ram K.6 hours
🙏जय हिन्द
Aqib J.6 hours
Bombay bakers still doing buisness in Pakistan with no interruptions♥️♥️♥️we love to visit bombay bakers... Grow up...
Sumit C.6 hours
One gave the statement to change dragon fruit name to something related to lotus flower . Compare to that this is nothing 😂 . Wait for the time when biryani will be non veg pulaao