back
My First Viral Video: Distributing Wedding Food
After attending her brother's wedding, Papiya Kar went to a railway station in the middle of the night. This is her telling Brut how her video went viral across India.
17/12/2021 6:27 AM
- 537.4K
- 14.7K
- 710
611 comments
Abhishek K.03/01/2022 07:14
May god bless them forever 🙏🙏 Love and Kindness. You are inspiring others who learn from this video.😇😇
S S.26/12/2021 07:27
Good idea
Anita S.25/12/2021 19:31
Good job 👍👍👏 god bless you 😚😘
Sourav G.25/12/2021 18:03
Great service to humanity mam.. 🙏
Pinki J.25/12/2021 03:51
Great job👍
Karima K.24/12/2021 16:44
Good❤❤👍
Goutam D.24/12/2021 16:29
মা অন্যপ্রূয়না তোমার সাথে আছে দিদি
Sarmistha D.24/12/2021 15:39
Apni apnar kaj niye agiye jan bhalo kaj korte gele anek samalochonar mukhe portey hoy ota niye matha ghamale apni apnar nijer kaj k asanman korben tai apni j mahot kormosadhonay nemechhen sei sadhanar pothe agiye Jaan bhagoban apnar sathe thakben r emon manush anek paben jara manush Keno abola jeeb k konodin ekta Dana deyni tara ki janbe khudharto o asahay manusher manusher mukhe kichhu tule dewar j ki anondo. Era nijera kichhu bhalo kaje samil hobe na othocho aporer samalochonar belay 100 pa agiye asbe nindar khuli niye .
Sheaik P.24/12/2021 07:52
Good job mem
Santanu B.24/12/2021 06:17
Apni khub darun kaj korchen🙏 proud didi👍
Champa D.24/12/2021 05:43
Khub sundor 👍
Santu D.24/12/2021 03:36
Dede k ki bollo o ta boro kotha na. Apnar kaj Tai chelo mohot...
Raj S.24/12/2021 01:23
In is hi
Sreemoyee C.23/12/2021 20:06
Apnar number ta deben...news er jonno bolchilam
Sumita G.23/12/2021 19:19
তুমি তোমার কাজ চালিয়ে যাও
Sumita G.23/12/2021 19:18
একটা কথা সব সময় মনে রাখবেভালো কাজে সমালোচনা সব থেকে বেশি হয় বন্ধু।
Naba K.23/12/2021 18:13
good
Bapan P.23/12/2021 17:44
Good job didi keep it up.
Anjan S.23/12/2021 16:47
যারা মন্দ বলার তারা বলবেই ।যারা এমন কাজ করার কথা ভাবতেই পারেনা তারা তো হিংসায় জ্বলবেই !
Susmita H.23/12/2021 16:44
Khub valo laglo