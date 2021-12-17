back

My First Viral Video: Distributing Wedding Food

After attending her brother's wedding, Papiya Kar went to a railway station in the middle of the night. This is her telling Brut how her video went viral across India.

17/12/2021 6:27 AM
  • 537.4K
  • 710

611 comments

  • Abhishek K.
    03/01/2022 07:14

    May god bless them forever 🙏🙏 Love and Kindness. You are inspiring others who learn from this video.😇😇

  • S S.
    26/12/2021 07:27

    Good idea

  • Anita S.
    25/12/2021 19:31

    Good job 👍👍👏 god bless you 😚😘

  • Sourav G.
    25/12/2021 18:03

    Great service to humanity mam.. 🙏

  • Pinki J.
    25/12/2021 03:51

    Great job👍

  • Karima K.
    24/12/2021 16:44

    Good❤❤👍

  • Goutam D.
    24/12/2021 16:29

    মা অন্যপ্রূয়না তোমার সাথে আছে দিদি

  • Sarmistha D.
    24/12/2021 15:39

    Apni apnar kaj niye agiye jan bhalo kaj korte gele anek samalochonar mukhe portey hoy ota niye matha ghamale apni apnar nijer kaj k asanman korben tai apni j mahot kormosadhonay nemechhen sei sadhanar pothe agiye Jaan bhagoban apnar sathe thakben r emon manush anek paben jara manush Keno abola jeeb k konodin ekta Dana deyni tara ki janbe khudharto o asahay manusher manusher mukhe kichhu tule dewar j ki anondo. Era nijera kichhu bhalo kaje samil hobe na othocho aporer samalochonar belay 100 pa agiye asbe nindar khuli niye .

  • Sheaik P.
    24/12/2021 07:52

    Good job mem

  • Santanu B.
    24/12/2021 06:17

    Apni khub darun kaj korchen🙏 proud didi👍

  • Champa D.
    24/12/2021 05:43

    Khub sundor 👍

  • Santu D.
    24/12/2021 03:36

    Dede k ki bollo o ta boro kotha na. Apnar kaj Tai chelo mohot...

  • Raj S.
    24/12/2021 01:23

    In is hi

  • Sreemoyee C.
    23/12/2021 20:06

    Apnar number ta deben...news er jonno bolchilam

  • Sumita G.
    23/12/2021 19:19

    তুমি তোমার কাজ চালিয়ে যাও

  • Sumita G.
    23/12/2021 19:18

    একটা কথা সব সময় মনে রাখবেভালো কাজে সমালোচনা সব থেকে বেশি হয় বন্ধু।

  • Naba K.
    23/12/2021 18:13

    good

  • Bapan P.
    23/12/2021 17:44

    Good job didi keep it up.

  • Anjan S.
    23/12/2021 16:47

    যারা মন্দ বলার তারা বলবেই ।যারা এমন কাজ করার কথা ভাবতেই পারেনা তারা তো হিংসায় জ্বলবেই !

  • Susmita H.
    23/12/2021 16:44

    Khub valo laglo

