Naga Girl Faces Racism Over Covid-19 Fear

They were quarantined for more than 24 hours in Ahmedabad because they were from Nagaland. Racism? 👀

03/28/2020 12:57 PM
  • Imdong S.
    2 days

    Time for Naga Rebel Groups to call off Peace Talk with Indian Government and Start a War and let's see who India secures a seat in U.N Security Council

  • Mang B.
    2 days

    I feel bad for this things, It's time that all the Northeast States should learn Hindi, Hindi is our National language it is important that we should know how to speak Hindi , Jai Hind 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳

  • Tenzin T.
    2 days

    India is the most racist country of the world . I have seen many case like that. Its enought

  • Devanga C.
    2 days

    may god Give them courage and strength to fight with this pendemic and this tough situation

  • Ya L.
    3 days

    Yes it is trully rasicsm, we should be happy if,there is,no,event take place in BJP ruled state

  • Ankita G.
    5 days

    This is sad, it's always my northeast brothers and sisters who face racism. Northeast people are the most open minded people in India. Feminism existed in northeast way before. Never found my northeast brother and sister to use racist comment. Why the rest of India doing this??

  • Pobit S.
    5 days

    sir duijon kiba korok 😓😓🙏🙏

  • Suraj E.
    5 days

    Stop racism

  • Ratan C.
    5 days

    😢😢😢

  • Nabajit D.
    5 days

    If we stay with India After 20 years they will chase us from our own motherland

  • Anirban D.
    5 days

    Outsiders ko v north east me same treatment dena chaiye

  • Atremo C.
    5 days

    Where is Muivah?

  • Santu S.
    5 days

    Apuna luke vhl k thakibi de

  • Ahana M.
    5 days

    I am shocked by how many people are defending this blatant display of racism. This is why we never have good things. Because we're blindly hating each other without an ounce of awareness.

  • Paku J.
    5 days

    They won't realise it untill we act 'em in same manner

  • Sanddip .
    5 days

    They People are so shameless... nonsense are living there..... several times I heard all that nonsense shit's. Animals are more intelligent than them...mostly this case only happens in north and west.

  • Âshît Đ.
    5 days

    salo.....we r Indian north eastern.hum chines nhi hai,

  • Kamran B.
    5 days

    Those Mainlanders bring the broot northeastern's pay the price.

  • Anumani C.
    5 days

    Bahar me jiske sath aisa hua he woh log ghar wapas aa jaye aur kabhi na jaye. Ghar par hi kuch kaam kare. Kuch v. Self employed bane.

  • Anumani C.
    5 days

    Ab bhi mainland wale bolo tum log racist nahi ho??? Nagaland me v agar mainland people ke sath aisa karenge toh kaisa hoga?? But humlogo ke character tum log jaisa nahi he.