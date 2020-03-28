Naga Girl Faces Racism Over Covid-19 Fear

Indore Doctors Return To Fight Pandemic
Imdong S.2 days
Time for Naga Rebel Groups to call off Peace Talk with Indian Government and Start a War and let's see who India secures a seat in U.N Security Council
Mang B.2 days
I feel bad for this things, It's time that all the Northeast States should learn Hindi, Hindi is our National language it is important that we should know how to speak Hindi , Jai Hind 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳
Tenzin T.2 days
India is the most racist country of the world . I have seen many case like that. Its enought
Devanga C.2 days
may god Give them courage and strength to fight with this pendemic and this tough situation
Ya L.3 days
Yes it is trully rasicsm, we should be happy if,there is,no,event take place in BJP ruled state
Ankita G.5 days
This is sad, it's always my northeast brothers and sisters who face racism. Northeast people are the most open minded people in India. Feminism existed in northeast way before. Never found my northeast brother and sister to use racist comment. Why the rest of India doing this??
Pobit S.5 days
sir duijon kiba korok 😓😓🙏🙏
Suraj E.5 days
Stop racism
Ratan C.5 days
😢😢😢
Nabajit D.5 days
If we stay with India After 20 years they will chase us from our own motherland
Anirban D.5 days
Outsiders ko v north east me same treatment dena chaiye
Atremo C.5 days
Where is Muivah?
Santu S.5 days
Apuna luke vhl k thakibi de
Ahana M.5 days
I am shocked by how many people are defending this blatant display of racism. This is why we never have good things. Because we're blindly hating each other without an ounce of awareness.
Paku J.5 days
They won't realise it untill we act 'em in same manner
Sanddip .5 days
They People are so shameless... nonsense are living there..... several times I heard all that nonsense shit's. Animals are more intelligent than them...mostly this case only happens in north and west.
Âshît Đ.5 days
salo.....we r Indian north eastern.hum chines nhi hai,
Kamran B.5 days
Those Mainlanders bring the broot northeastern's pay the price.
Anumani C.5 days
Bahar me jiske sath aisa hua he woh log ghar wapas aa jaye aur kabhi na jaye. Ghar par hi kuch kaam kare. Kuch v. Self employed bane.
Anumani C.5 days
Ab bhi mainland wale bolo tum log racist nahi ho??? Nagaland me v agar mainland people ke sath aisa karenge toh kaisa hoga?? But humlogo ke character tum log jaisa nahi he.