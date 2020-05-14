back

New Rules for India's Train Passengers

9 points to remember before catching the lockdown train. 🚆

05/14/2020 3:27 PM
  • 76.8k
  • 39

19 comments

  • Vani T.
    16 hours

    Atleast now people should learn n practice hygiene ... Bt most of the people are still as earlier even after Corona.... 🙁

  • Archana S.
    a day

    That's great hope it remains that s way always.

  • Jebin A.
    a day

    🥶

  • Prashant S.
    a day

    👌👌

  • Joseph T.
    2 days

    And those who don't hve smartphone, and mobile phone how they can download aroya app, please don't do this stupid and Selly work, some people don't know how to do it, at last they will comide Sucide, please think for un educated people.

  • Luka B.
    2 days

  • Shweta G.
    2 days

    Though the virus is not a favourite thing for the world surely it made the Living full of hygiene. This virus proved that after ever negative situations positivity does come bringing happiness along... Though its a nice start and hope ppl will understand the imp of keeping places neat and hygiene :)

  • Kunal S.
    2 days

    There r so many peoples who don't have Smartphone so for them wht r the solution ???

  • Shashank T.
    2 days

    dekh lena kl niklne se pehle

  • Choudhary A.
    2 days

    remember all this😂😁

  • Gaurav S.
    2 days

    सरकार से अनुरोध है इस चैनल को बंद करें (BRUT India) यह चैनल देश में अशांति पैदा कर सकता है

  • Saboor N.
    2 days

    Divya Mudliar

  • Nilesh K.
    2 days

    Once upon a time there Rly stations in India had looked like developing country.... Suddenly it's look like developed country !!

  • Yug S.
    2 days

    The people who are gonna catch the train probably can't even read English

  • Shaurya B.
    2 days

    No its not happening..

  • Shiv A.
    2 days

    check it

  • Sara K.
    2 days

    Why we need to download arogya app? And when we can unistall it?

  • Akil S.
    2 days

    Will they be quarantined after reaching their respective destination?

  • Entertainment
    2 days

    What a joke.. What about those who doesn't have smart phone?