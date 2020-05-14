New Rules for India's Train Passengers

You can taste insects at the Parisian restaurant
A hospital in the forest
Digby the guide horse
The life of Karl Marx
Raymond Watson made art out of a troubled past
Jilly Moss' daughter contracted measles
Atleast now people should learn n practice hygiene ... Bt most of the people are still as earlier even after Corona.... 🙁
That's great hope it remains that s way always.
🥶
👌👌
And those who don't hve smartphone, and mobile phone how they can download aroya app, please don't do this stupid and Selly work, some people don't know how to do it, at last they will comide Sucide, please think for un educated people.
Make 50$ Daily ,without doing anything during quarantine!!!!100% legit
http://quarantines.work/?ref=Ahenj0Ixc
Though the virus is not a favourite thing for the world surely it made the Living full of hygiene. This virus proved that after ever negative situations positivity does come bringing happiness along... Though its a nice start and hope ppl will understand the imp of keeping places neat and hygiene :)
There r so many peoples who don't have Smartphone so for them wht r the solution ???
dekh lena kl niklne se pehle
remember all this😂😁
सरकार से अनुरोध है इस चैनल को बंद करें (BRUT India) यह चैनल देश में अशांति पैदा कर सकता है
Divya Mudliar
Once upon a time there Rly stations in India had looked like developing country....
Suddenly it's look like developed country !!
The people who are gonna catch the train probably can't even read English
No its not happening..
check it
Why we need to download arogya app? And when we can unistall it?
Will they be quarantined after reaching their respective destination?
What a joke..
What about those who doesn't have smart phone?
19 comments
Vani T.16 hours
Atleast now people should learn n practice hygiene ... Bt most of the people are still as earlier even after Corona.... 🙁
Archana S.a day
That's great hope it remains that s way always.
Jebin A.a day
🥶
Prashant S.a day
👌👌
Joseph T.2 days
And those who don't hve smartphone, and mobile phone how they can download aroya app, please don't do this stupid and Selly work, some people don't know how to do it, at last they will comide Sucide, please think for un educated people.
Luka B.2 days
Make 50$ Daily ,without doing anything during quarantine!!!!100% legit http://quarantines.work/?ref=Ahenj0Ixc
Shweta G.2 days
Though the virus is not a favourite thing for the world surely it made the Living full of hygiene. This virus proved that after ever negative situations positivity does come bringing happiness along... Though its a nice start and hope ppl will understand the imp of keeping places neat and hygiene :)
Kunal S.2 days
There r so many peoples who don't have Smartphone so for them wht r the solution ???
Shashank T.2 days
dekh lena kl niklne se pehle
Choudhary A.2 days
remember all this😂😁
Gaurav S.2 days
सरकार से अनुरोध है इस चैनल को बंद करें (BRUT India) यह चैनल देश में अशांति पैदा कर सकता है
Saboor N.2 days
Divya Mudliar
Nilesh K.2 days
Once upon a time there Rly stations in India had looked like developing country.... Suddenly it's look like developed country !!
Yug S.2 days
The people who are gonna catch the train probably can't even read English
Shaurya B.2 days
No its not happening..
Shiv A.2 days
check it
Sara K.2 days
Why we need to download arogya app? And when we can unistall it?
Akil S.2 days
Will they be quarantined after reaching their respective destination?
Entertainment2 days
What a joke.. What about those who doesn't have smart phone?