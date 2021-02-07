back

Next Time, Think Twice Before Calling Moose Jattana A Prostitute

This TikTok star faced more than her fair share of online sexual harassment and abuse, and now she's schooling her abusers by taking the fight to them.

07/02/2021 5:27 AM
  • 109.9K
  • 73

69 comments

  • Rb B.
    2 days

    Can we meet ???🐈

  • Sai R.
    2 days

    Her English is litt❤️❤️

  • Jaswinder S.
    09/02/2021 15:36

    Nice trick to come in limelight👍

  • Rashmi J.
    08/02/2021 15:11

    Well said girl😊

  • Kulbir S.
    08/02/2021 14:19

    Oh no what a serious problem!! Online harrasment, what can I do to stop this?? I'll doxx the kid 😂, I personally don't bother replying or just block the 'abuser'. This woman is so velli.

  • Madan S.
    08/02/2021 12:57

    For God sake let be this world a happy place to be happy for all..

  • Reshmi R.
    08/02/2021 10:57

    Beautifully explained

  • Robin S.
    08/02/2021 09:49

    Kadak ha jatt ne

  • Sheeba K.
    08/02/2021 09:08

    More power to u girl👌👌😘😘much love

  • Shri
    08/02/2021 07:42

    This happens when intention is right but place is wrong, But when we trust ourselves that makes us to create the great things beyond the narrow minds.

  • Sujata P.
    08/02/2021 07:36

  • Faiqa Q.
    08/02/2021 05:11

    Powerful words and this girl also. Woahhh, much love

  • Harpreet K.
    08/02/2021 04:21

    Good job 👍

  • Nitesh S.
    08/02/2021 03:28

  • Abraham M.
    07/02/2021 23:30

    So brave girl🥰🥰

  • Amina G.
    07/02/2021 21:21

    More power to you girl

  • Hem K.
    07/02/2021 19:03

    You mean hope and courage to me and million others.

  • Leonard M.
    07/02/2021 18:39

    Wow she is so smart. Girls need to learn from her.

  • Swati S.
    07/02/2021 16:55

    Where in India, Moose?

  • Zain A.
    07/02/2021 16:05

