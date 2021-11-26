back
Nirmala Sitharaman's Out To Fix Bad Debts
"We shall take back every money which has been taken from the bank." The BJP government is out to reclaim unpaid bank debts. But how do they stack up against the previous administration?
26/11/2021 10:50 AM
- 31K
- 326
- 114
104 comments
Peram B.a day
Worst pm ever in history jo banatha kuch nahi baas behchatha
Rajesh R.a day
Brut licking bjp ass.. How many defaulters assets r acquired in 7.6 years, how much loan sanctioned after 2014, were is nirav modi, Malya, choksi. How much loan taken after 2014 .. Just election gimic by loan aunty like black money from Swiss bank recovery from defaulters
Tamuk O.a day
Kindly resign, tired of GST hike and ur thoughtless plan🙏🏽
Jayakumar N.a day
The incompetent beyond any imagination...
Furkhan A.2 days
She's the best one. Enjoy her talk. This is laughing time folks!
Mohammed N.2 days
Next vada from fin
Christina M.2 days
Taayi... Where do you get these dialogue ideas out of the blue... Eh??
Amarul K.3 days
U are losses india
Amita N.3 days
all lies
Tucky T.3 days
Already they have forgiven thousands of crores of borrowed money in banks taken by big shots!!
Bibungshar W.3 days
How much more you will make promises !! You are still working since 2014 to bring back 😃😃🤭🙆♂️
Shoumee B.3 days
বুল্ শিট্ !!
Abshar A.3 days
Nimmo tayeee high on no one knows what type of weed
Sanjeev S.3 days
Hmmm loans given by MMS government, was taking India to become like Venezuela. The NPAs are because of bad loans, rather scams from the UPA regime. These corrupt created the mess and want others to clean it up.
Akhi I.3 days
I'm sure.. she did Tongue on cheek 😜 After this speech ..
Juliana C.3 days
Still working on black money 😳wake up BJP sleeping beauty ☺😀
Akhilesh S.3 days
I wonder all these people who take such big loans do they pay them back eventually in whole.leave aside difoulter.
Joy D.3 days
Loan lene jao to paper maang maang ye log dimaag kharab kar dete hai aur yaha NPA badhta ja raha hai ye log loan de kisko rahe hai aur kitna lete hai loan dene ke liye 🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭
Vimal P.4 days
Arrogance at its best a FM
Tarsong L.4 days
It is Act of God.