back

Nirmala Sitharaman's Out To Fix Bad Debts

"We shall take back every money which has been taken from the bank." The BJP government is out to reclaim unpaid bank debts. But how do they stack up against the previous administration?

26/11/2021 10:50 AM
  • 31K
  • 114

Politics

  1. 3:45

    Mamata, Modi, And Everything But Politics

  2. 2:46

    Three Farm Laws Repealed Without A Debate

  3. 4:02

    Falling In Forbidden Love In India

  4. 4:01

    PM Modi's Jibe At Dynastic Parties

  5. 4:02

    All Hail The Speakers of Indian Parliament

  6. 2:44

    Nirmala Sitharaman's Out To Fix Bad Debts

104 comments

  • Peram B.
    a day

    Worst pm ever in history jo banatha kuch nahi baas behchatha

  • Rajesh R.
    a day

    Brut licking bjp ass.. How many defaulters assets r acquired in 7.6 years, how much loan sanctioned after 2014, were is nirav modi, Malya, choksi. How much loan taken after 2014 .. Just election gimic by loan aunty like black money from Swiss bank recovery from defaulters

  • Tamuk O.
    a day

    Kindly resign, tired of GST hike and ur thoughtless plan🙏🏽

  • Jayakumar N.
    a day

    The incompetent beyond any imagination...

  • Furkhan A.
    2 days

    She's the best one. Enjoy her talk. This is laughing time folks!

  • Mohammed N.
    2 days

    Next vada from fin

  • Christina M.
    2 days

    Taayi... Where do you get these dialogue ideas out of the blue... Eh??

  • Amarul K.
    3 days

    U are losses india

  • Amita N.
    3 days

    all lies

  • Tucky T.
    3 days

    Already they have forgiven thousands of crores of borrowed money in banks taken by big shots!!

  • Bibungshar W.
    3 days

    How much more you will make promises !! You are still working since 2014 to bring back 😃😃🤭🙆‍♂️

  • Shoumee B.
    3 days

    বুল্ শিট্ !!

  • Abshar A.
    3 days

    Nimmo tayeee high on no one knows what type of weed

  • Sanjeev S.
    3 days

    Hmmm loans given by MMS government, was taking India to become like Venezuela. The NPAs are because of bad loans, rather scams from the UPA regime. These corrupt created the mess and want others to clean it up.

  • Akhi I.
    3 days

    I'm sure.. she did Tongue on cheek 😜 After this speech ..

  • Juliana C.
    3 days

    Still working on black money 😳wake up BJP sleeping beauty ☺😀

  • Akhilesh S.
    3 days

    I wonder all these people who take such big loans do they pay them back eventually in whole.leave aside difoulter.

  • Joy D.
    3 days

    Loan lene jao to paper maang maang ye log dimaag kharab kar dete hai aur yaha NPA badhta ja raha hai ye log loan de kisko rahe hai aur kitna lete hai loan dene ke liye 🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭🤭

  • Vimal P.
    4 days

    Arrogance at its best a FM

  • Tarsong L.
    4 days

    It is Act of God.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.