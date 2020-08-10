back
No Death Certificate For Srinagar Teen Who Drowned In 2019
He died in Srinagar just hours after India revoked Kashmir's autonomy. It's been a year, but his death certificate has still not been issued. This is the story of 17-year-old Osaib Altaf from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
08/10/2020 5:27 AMupdated: 08/10/2020 11:39 AM
