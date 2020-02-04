back

Not Evacuated, Pakistani Student In Wuhan Slams Islamabad

“Learn something from India.” A Pakistani student stranded in Wuhan wants his country’s government to follow India’s lead.

02/04/2020 4:26 PM
  • 39.8k
  • 127

Politics

  1. Shashi Tharoor Slams BJP In Parliament Speech

  2. Yogi Adityanath Peppers Poll Speech With Pakistan Zingers

  3. Not Evacuated, Pakistani Student In Wuhan Slams Islamabad

  4. Funny Moments From The Budget Speech

  5. Jamia Shocker: Who’s The Teen With The Gun?

  6. Kunal Kamra VS Arnab Goswami In Full Flight

118 comments

  • BK H.
    3 hours

    Hawa mein fire karna to koi aap logon se pehly koi research kr k baat kia karo

  • John C.
    7 hours

    Its the right time for Pakistan to send they well trained terrorists to China ,they can really fight corona virus.

  • Ajay G.
    13 hours

    Whatever be the relations between India and Pakistan for Pakistan to leave it's educated youth abroad at the mercy of the virus without a cure is shameless and deplorable. Save your future your fools. Save your educated youth. Such a pathetic state of affairs in our Neighbouring country. Build facility for qurantine. How can you deal with your locusts and declare National emeregency but not have a heart to facilitate the students from your own nation who have gone abroad???? Shameful how the govt has abandoned the students for the chance to make a rhetorical statement that "they stand in solidarity" with china. Standing in soldiarity doesn't means abandoning your own folks. Find a cure. Or fund the cure. Or don't snap trade ties with china if you wanna show solidarity or allow tourists who aren't infected or help their patients with aid. There are a million other ways to show solidarity. I am proud to be Indian 🇮🇳♥️. Our govt has a heart. Shame on you Pakistan govt. Our war will be with this heartless regime and army. Shame on you all for abandoning your civilians. Shame. Treat humans like humans. Leaving future doctors at the mercy of a virus to die to prove a political point is the lowest of lows one can fall to. Shame.

  • Raj C.
    15 hours

    Finally this channel appreciated Govt 😁�ia

  • Kashif A.
    19 hours

    India should focus into thier own students issues ... give rights first to your students ... you are treating them more worst than animal ... World knows that and if you don't know then go and watch students protest in india ... Pls be realistic ! 🙏🙏

  • Kashif A.
    19 hours

    Fake news !!! Pakistan Govt. Already taken out his students from China ... So pls stop spreading false news and stop propaganda against Pakistan... Thanks God Bless All !

  • Bidhan C.
    a day

    Brut india fuck india !

  • Kunwar K.
    a day

    Pakistan government is bussy in raising Muslim issue in India and Kashmir issue.These people will never help you.

  • RJ F.
    a day

    Lol save India from modi racist virus 🦠

  • Hamza A.
    a day

    kuch sharam hoti hai...kuch much haya hoti hai...yeh hai overseas pakistanis ki izzat

  • Ray I.
    a day

    Don’t propagate false news! They are back already

  • Kumar S.
    a day

    Please save them from Modi supporter,

  • Umer M.
    a day

    This is about caring for people back home !!! How stupid you are ...

  • Jasvinn S.
    a day

    Selfish pm ... only with his agenda then his citizen ... pray for you bro

  • Priyanka C.
    a day

    Very sad to hear this. May god help you guys. Hope everyone comes home safe. Prayers 🙏🏻

  • Mohammad S.
    a day

    Indian should not provide any support to Pakistan. Today we will help them and tomorrow they will send terriost. Let these people die. At least one terriost will be less.

  • Arqam S.
    a day

    Hahahahaha Shame on u Chutiye Pakistani kuch dekho India kaise apne logo ki gaand maar rahi hi

  • Subhayan B.
    a day

    We should also evacuate those pakisthanis .... If government think so.

  • Avishek S.
    a day

    Kha gye Pakistan ke mc log jo cmnt box mein hagte the aab bol na mc

  • आनन्द म.
    a day

    मरने दो साले पाकिस्तानियों को और जो उस बात पर रो रहे तो उन्हें जानकारी के लिए बता दूं ये वही पाकिस्तान है जिसने एक भारतीय का इलाज नहीं किया था जब उसकी तबीयत प्लेन में खराब हुई थी जबकि प्लेन पाकिस्तान में रुका हुआ था।