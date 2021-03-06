back

Not Your Average Bounty Hunter

Want to get your Rs. 60,000 iPhone for free? He knows how to do it. But he's using his skills for good. Meet one of India's top bug bounty hunters.

06/03/2021 4:27 PM
  • 296.5K
  • 138

And even more

59 comments

  • Debarchan M.
    2 hours

    And for a sec I thought the guy is Krunal Pandya😂😂

  • Ashwinee K.
    3 hours

    Why so much unnecessary bollywood dramatic scenes... is it this what we are known for.... “Acting foolish”

  • Dhiraj D.
    4 hours

    You should fire your video editor ASAP.

  • Subin S.
    6 hours

    kand padikk myraa

  • Ayesha S.
    18 hours

    Great

  • Sharfa A.
    a day

    develop this skill then I will consider you something

  • Mufazzil Z.
    a day

    che hawakh panun kamaal .. or parun chu sorui zaaye 😂

  • Chandra S.
    a day

    Stop the editing.

  • Logistic B.
    a day

    https://techpostnet.com/how-to-use-upi-in-paytm-to-recharge-your-mobile/

  • See W.
    a day

    Brut is brullywood

  • Prashanth A.
    2 days

    Good information. However, you need to fire the editing team. It’s disgusting to add unrelated content in this video. Sorry!

  • Vinayaka K.
    2 days

    Chapri editing

  • Pravallika K.
    2 days

    122 million Indians lost there jobs in March-April, the unemployment rate rose to 27.1% in early may. To revive institutions, educations and jobs we need to focus on Skill Development. Unschool.in provides the opportunity to Upskill. The one stop solution is to with the Job relevant skills. *Unschool is ranked 3rd in the LinkedIn's 2020 top startups list. It is an e-learning platform awarded by the Government of India and incubated at T-Hub (IIIT Hyderabad)* *What’s in it for you?* 🔰 Doubt solving and discussion dashboard access 🔰Certificate of completion 🔰Learn online at your own pace with life long access. 🔰Taught by the *best industry experts* 🔰 Intership opportunities. It’s what you’ve been waiting for. It’s your journey to the top! *Interested students, fill out the form below:* https://bit.ly/38JZK2A *Referral Code:* 11117 Wants to learn a new skill, fill the above form with the referral code.

  • Sumit T.
    2 days

    Never share anything with this guy.. I say ,never

  • Devesh T.
    2 days

    Amit Shah

  • Arghya J.
    2 days

    Disgusting bollywoody editing

  • Ayush P.
    2 days

    hacker ban jaa

  • Dibakar G.
    2 days

    Everything is ok but just remove irrelevant Bollywood videos

  • Hemant K.
    3 days

    try to find the bug in Tesla he will be rich...Elon musk have said if anyone find bug in Tesla he will rward a million dollars

  • Faiyaz A.
    3 days

    You can create a bug, install it and find it....it is normally can't share.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

