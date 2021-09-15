back

Owaisi Is “BJP Ka Chacha”, Says Rakesh Tikait

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait gave Asaduddin Owaisi a surprising nickname, and drew a sharp response...

15/09/2021 7:10 PM
Politics

84 comments

  • Vijaya C.
    a day

    Tikait is a fraud kishan neta, he is on payroll of multiple politicians. Dont listen to this cu*t

  • Kamran P.
    3 days

    Aimim zindabad

  • Subhankar Z.
    3 days

    Supporting an Islamist party to defeat the Hindutva party? 🙄 What a strategy!

  • Showket A.
    4 days

    Yes I agree

  • Alam S.
    5 days

    Digital world bakchodi ban find out halal job

  • Kunal S.
    5 days

    Even I feel that Owasi is a BJP Agent, he always divide opposition like Arvind Kejriwal. Let us say No to Owasi...

  • Dilvala D.
    5 days

    AIMIM jindabad hamesa PATANG.jai BHIM jai MIM Hindu Muslim Ekta jindabad hamesa.

  • Devesh S.
    5 days

    Ye mc lawda h Rakesh mc

  • Ashfaque S.
    6 days

    the real b time musalman ho jao savadhan

  • AJ A.
    6 days

    UP walooo kya appp sachme owasis ko jitaoge?

  • Reeta S.
    6 days

    😂😂😂

  • Zaid R.
    6 days

    He is true, MIM is 'B' team of bjp now.

  • Shakeb K.
    6 days

    Forget the past n be united with the farmers..

  • Shakeb K.
    6 days

    Mr Tikait speech is very true in the present scenario,as we have seen in Bihar .Mr owaisi is the working hand of present ruling party ,so please be aware of these politics n direct your vote to the secular party.whoever fits in your opinion to fight these cowards..

  • Muhammad T.
    6 days

    Correct”rakesh tikaet said

  • Yadu V.
    7 days

    Mr. Rajesh Tikat hold your toungh other wise u will get good punishment He may Muslim Leader or other party In South India only one politician who is daily his dairy with public actives No politicians or party not working like him

  • Sandeep V.
    17/09/2021 06:57

    Ye bhi political tattu nikla. Bc kisi ko kisano se kuch lena dena nahi hai. Ek Andolan ne desh ko Kejriwal dia , ye dusre andolan ne Tikait dia. Sab ke sab chor hai sale.

  • Tariq A.
    17/09/2021 06:21

    whom are you supporting BJP or AIMIM . If you are supporting AIMIM then you are dividing the votes of SP , BSP , Congress , AAP etc ....... indirectly supporting BJP . If supporting BJP .....canvass for BJP directly.

  • Shah F.
    17/09/2021 05:09

    Ye bjp ka tawoo to 2013 mai ab dusman ban gaya

  • Shah F.
    17/09/2021 05:07

    Muslims neta se dikkat hain inko Muslims se to 2013 mai dekh he liya