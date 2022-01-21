back

Pakistan Economy Better Than India: Pak PM

"India's growth rate was negative." Imran Khan brags about Pakistan's economy amid Covid-19 as the country faces rising inflation and mounting debts...

13/01/2022 3:06 PMupdated: 24/01/2022 6:10 AM
  • 613.4K
  • 958

And even more

  1. 3:08

    Inside India's Inequality Crisis

  2. 2:51

    Is Tesla Coming To India Anytime Soon?

  3. 2:05

    Pakistan Economy Better Than India: Pak PM

  4. 1:54

    Why It's Never Too Late To Invest Ft. Ankur Warikoo

  5. 3:00

    How To Get Rich Ft. Ankur Warikoo

  6. 4:33

    How lapis lazuli is funding the Taliban

882 comments

  • Anne R.
    6 days

    There is one thing common in India and Pakistan and that's "stupidity of their public" Too much patriotism and nationalism that they can't even accept that both countries are fucked up in front of developed countries but here their public is getting happy because one country is doing better than the second one but after all both of them are developing countries with millions of citizens without basic human rights

  • Justin B.
    21/01/2022 16:49

    the prime minister has lost his bearing and has gone cuckoo

  • Vidya J.
    20/01/2022 14:38

    Na jane ye kaunsa Nasha karta hai 😀

  • Hassan A.
    20/01/2022 13:23

    Love Pakistan 🇵🇰

  • Binny M.
    20/01/2022 11:18

    Nothing serious, just got HIGH

  • Manohar S.
    20/01/2022 09:07

    Imran ko kuch touch nahin karne ka. He is self destructive and self embrassment mode...lol

  • Jimmy K.
    20/01/2022 07:28

    Hahahahah

  • Birender P.
    20/01/2022 01:13

    lol..what bakwaas he says..

  • Abhijith H.
    19/01/2022 20:29

    They have an economy?

  • Abdul H.
    19/01/2022 20:20

    No no Imran Khan said that India has more poor people's then the All Pak Population.In this Pak is better than India.

  • Usama U.
    19/01/2022 18:57

    Yes it's true ...

  • Prateek B.
    19/01/2022 18:44

    His ex wife was right he is on drugs 😂😂

  • Raj T.
    19/01/2022 14:09

    Famous actorr

  • Kuljeet S.
    19/01/2022 11:37

    Yeh sala bhikari katora leke ghum ghum k bheek mangne wala , India se Pakistan ko compare kar rha hai 🤣🤣🤣

  • Irfan J.
    19/01/2022 10:59

    India has 5 times more debt than pakistan India has higher debt to gdp ratio than pakistan India is biggest aid receiving country in the world here is link: https://www.dawn.com/news/1194228

  • سید ع.
    19/01/2022 10:21

    He is upgraded pakistani version of Daenerys Targaryen.. 😢 Scam all of us in the name of Change and thn burned 🔥 all of us! RIP 🥀⚰️💐

  • Jerome P.
    19/01/2022 08:54

    Talk about being high this guy breaks the limits 🤣🤣🤣

  • Sukanta G.
    19/01/2022 08:06

    International beggar speaking about India's economy.

  • Mithani T.
    19/01/2022 04:03

    World biggest blatant retard and liar

  • Varun K.
    19/01/2022 00:36

    This is what happens when your PM is a victim of heroin abuse.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.