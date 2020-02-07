back

Pakistan Minister Makes A Tea Reference In Parliament

Fawad Chaudhry passionately criticised India in Pakistan's Parliament. But no one listened.

02/07/2020 4:57 AM
  • 89.7k
  • 164

And even more

  1. Alka Lamba Vs. AAP Supporter On Election Day

  2. Salman Khurshid Chants Azadi With 3-Year-Old

  3. Shaheen Bagh Shooter’s Father Busts Police Claim

  4. Tamil Minister Makes Tribal Boy Unbuckle Footwear

  5. Pakistan Minister Makes A Tea Reference In Parliament

  6. Rahul Gandhi Vs. Narendra Modi In Parliament

143 comments

  • Samsin O.
    11 hours

    Just remember. He is science and technology minister guys. Is irony

  • Sunil S.
    14 hours

    Bhai ek se badkar ek hai...🤣🤣🤣

  • Kashif K.
    15 hours

    haal dekhiye

  • Ahmad A.
    15 hours

    😄😉�zeem😆😄 WTF?

  • Sanjay M.
    16 hours

    https://www.quora.com/Who-sponsors-manages-or-finances-the-Brut-India-social-media-page-is-it-related-to-any-political-party-Recently-its-content-is-based-against-a-single-national-political-party

  • Abhishek O.
    17 hours

    Thanks for giving us back our hero but why can't you take your pakistanis out of China? Hospital nahi hai Kya bhikari ? 😆😅

  • Abdul S.
    17 hours

    😂

  • योगेश्वर र.
    18 hours

    ये ना देखा तो क्या देखा

  • Bälà J.
    18 hours

    passionately? Lmao

  • Md M.
    18 hours

    This is how when a science teacher taking lecture of history......😜😜😜

  • Nijin S.
    18 hours

    Science and technologyIn pakistan ?? are you kidding me??😂😂😂

  • Bharatsinh J.
    21 hours

    Mc.harami

  • Nauman G.
    a day

    You are right

  • Keyur P.
    a day

    Yeh icc pages pe "Tea was fantastic shrrupp" likhne waala hai kya.

  • Shilp G.
    a day

    Don't Interfare in our internal matter

  • Usama A.
    a day

    I think any goof like him across the borders needs to understand that saying these sort of things:we should rather focus on the problems which both countries are facing!

  • Partho M.
    a day

    Only when he is High on cocaine

  • Abdullah S.
    a day

    Ok .. these talks are now useless for us even parliament members but why are you listening them .. quite hilarious 🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Abhishek S.
    2 days

    Yumna Akhtar Tea was just like ur current economy 😛😄

  • Yumna A.
    2 days

    The message was not for us it was for you so lets enjoy this speech, hum wese b mote ki nai sunte, you can run your business with this, btw how was the tea 😂😂