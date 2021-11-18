Parasailing On Diu Holiday, A Narrow Escape
Cricketer Rafiq Opens About Racism In Yorkshire
The Bonhomie Between The New Coach And Captain
Sania Mirza: A Star On And Off The Court
From ICU To Half-Century: Rizwan's Heroic Innings
Meet Padma Shri KY Venkatesh
erom e hobe manali
Couple's be like
Travellers are mostly to be blamed, they always want to bargain and want/look out for all sports to be cheaper/cheapest.
The couple had doubts when they saw the rope not in good condition, the life jackets not proper but they still went ahead… it’s simple you should slways step back when you’re not sure
heavy winds..huh??? the operator is making a lame excuses...
😳😳
ye dekho😨
see i will never do it
Update?☹️😂
Eijonno e cox’s giye korte chai nai ami. Not because i am claustrophobic bujhso?
Imagine it was bungee jumping and not parasailing 🌚
‘Proper attire?’ they’re called ‘gear’.
...
Sb choro ye btao k dono ki wapis hui k nai?
Jb se video dekha h tension lagi hui😂
Don't blame any one and Don't make it big issue
Already travel agencies are suffering from huge loss
lmao
Earn passively online with just your phone or computer, no referrals,no fees.
Click below to get started!
👇👇👇👇👇👇👇
https://t.me/joinchat/FV50d9YI1CcyZWNk
🥲
What was they thinking.. on that very moment? Damn!
.....
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
124 comments
Souptik G.9 hours
erom e hobe manali
Naeem K.10 hours
Couple's be like
Pankaj P.16 hours
Travellers are mostly to be blamed, they always want to bargain and want/look out for all sports to be cheaper/cheapest.
Farul A.20 hours
The couple had doubts when they saw the rope not in good condition, the life jackets not proper but they still went ahead… it’s simple you should slways step back when you’re not sure
김수진a day
heavy winds..huh??? the operator is making a lame excuses...
Sohnal N.a day
😳😳
Vidhi G.a day
ye dekho😨
Aku K.2 days
see i will never do it
Zain P.2 days
Update?☹️😂
Sumaiya M.2 days
Eijonno e cox’s giye korte chai nai ami. Not because i am claustrophobic bujhso?
Suraj D.3 days
Imagine it was bungee jumping and not parasailing 🌚
Koushik C.3 days
‘Proper attire?’ they’re called ‘gear’.
Dani S.3 days
...
Zain P.3 days
Sb choro ye btao k dono ki wapis hui k nai? Jb se video dekha h tension lagi hui😂
Azmat K.3 days
Don't blame any one and Don't make it big issue Already travel agencies are suffering from huge loss
Utsha D.3 days
lmao
Vidu B.4 days
Earn passively online with just your phone or computer, no referrals,no fees. Click below to get started! 👇👇👇👇👇👇👇 https://t.me/joinchat/FV50d9YI1CcyZWNk
Prati B.4 days
🥲
Sigür R.4 days
What was they thinking.. on that very moment? Damn!
Beann K.4 days
.....