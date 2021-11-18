back

Parasailing On Diu Holiday, A Narrow Escape

This couple's parasailing flight will be remembered by more than just the two of them...

18/11/2021 2:57 PM
Sports

124 comments

  • Souptik G.
    9 hours

    erom e hobe manali

  • Naeem K.
    10 hours

    Couple's be like

  • Pankaj P.
    16 hours

    Travellers are mostly to be blamed, they always want to bargain and want/look out for all sports to be cheaper/cheapest.

  • Farul A.
    20 hours

    The couple had doubts when they saw the rope not in good condition, the life jackets not proper but they still went ahead… it’s simple you should slways step back when you’re not sure

  • 김수진
    a day

    heavy winds..huh??? the operator is making a lame excuses...

  • Sohnal N.
    a day

    😳😳

  • Vidhi G.
    a day

    ye dekho😨

  • Aku K.
    2 days

    see i will never do it

  • Zain P.
    2 days

    Update?☹️😂

  • Sumaiya M.
    2 days

    Eijonno e cox’s giye korte chai nai ami. Not because i am claustrophobic bujhso?

  • Suraj D.
    3 days

    Imagine it was bungee jumping and not parasailing 🌚

  • Koushik C.
    3 days

    ‘Proper attire?’ they’re called ‘gear’.

  • Dani S.
    3 days

    ...

  • Zain P.
    3 days

    Sb choro ye btao k dono ki wapis hui k nai? Jb se video dekha h tension lagi hui😂

  • Azmat K.
    3 days

    Don't blame any one and Don't make it big issue Already travel agencies are suffering from huge loss

  • Utsha D.
    3 days

    lmao

  • Vidu B.
    4 days

  • Prati B.
    4 days

    🥲

  • Sigür R.
    4 days

    What was they thinking.. on that very moment? Damn!

  • Beann K.
    4 days

    .....

