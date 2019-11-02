back

Paris Flutist Plays Shah Rukh’s DDLJ Song

Happy birthday, Shah Rukh Khan. Yes, you’re popular in France too. 🎶

11/02/2019 4:57 AM
  • 936.5k
  • 271

151 comments

  • Garima D.
    11/25/2019 13:56

    Awwwww😍😍😍

  • Vee M.
    11/24/2019 23:16

    check sa... 😁

  • Arshad A.
    11/23/2019 02:05

    Level of srk

  • Jerome J.
    11/22/2019 12:43

    Khan and kapoor go back to pakistan

  • Pavan K.
    11/22/2019 10:04

    Nice

  • SK S.
    11/22/2019 07:45

    ☺️

  • Mahesh N.
    11/21/2019 14:20

    Super

  • Singrala R.
    11/21/2019 12:17

    Everybody talking about sharukh Khan but I really love this man

  • Rajeev W.
    11/21/2019 07:51

    Happy birthday🎂🎁🎉👑 SRk

  • Rajeev W.
    11/21/2019 07:50

    Vvary good

  • M D.
    11/20/2019 15:06

    Woww

  • Devesh D.
    11/19/2019 18:52

    I hate khan

  • Humayun K.
    11/19/2019 09:15

    বালের অভিনেতা

  • Vasu V.
    11/19/2019 05:34

    Louda ke balasanam

  • Rinku R.
    11/19/2019 00:53

    Oo sweet song

  • Salman K.
    11/18/2019 06:09

    Happy birthday sharukh sir

  • Leila L.
    11/17/2019 13:34

    Comment on fait pour tagguer John Rachid? 😂

  • D L.
    11/17/2019 12:53

    Love u

  • Adv S.
    11/17/2019 08:48

    Christian terrorist

  • Devo R.
    11/17/2019 03:19

    King only one