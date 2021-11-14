Patchy Skin Is Still A Win

Kareena Kapoor Khan Meets Kartik Aaryan
Vedantic G.a day
Ppls inclination towards external aspects for this random consumerism era creates many social problems & tension.
Anwesha C.2 days
Ya, but she has gone through depigmentation therapy for vitiligo. On her Instagram she says she 'cured' it, by eating healthy and living a healthy lifestyle which is total rubbish. She didn't embrace it, she did a depigmentation therapy. Not that that is bad, but why try to ask people to embrace something you didn't embrace yourself.
Shivanya K.4 days
Love that video।।।।।। I'm also suffering from vitiligo।।।।pehle I really got depress about it।।।।।।I thought I'm none।।।।।like mai khtm hue ।।।I can't do anything।।।butt now I'm able २ accept it ।।।।।❣️koi mujhe judge nhii krnaa।।।।।।coz this s my own life ।।
Anila K.5 days
I face similar condition.. but believe me people do bully you, and also torcher u with all sorts of tricks and tips. But I am happy I embraced it.. n for me my condition didn't go to extreme. I feel so proud the way you went through all this and you are still standing strong. Please don't judge someone by there physical appearance.
Polaki S.5 days
But what is solution didn't mention.
Dhiraj P.6 days
Your positive outlook is truly inspiring Aastha . All the best for your bright Future 👍
Jaikala G.6 days
There is homeopathic medicine for vitiligo
Nidhi S.6 days
Kudos.thanks
Dr.Beenish K.6 days
I myself is facing this condition called vitiligo....People do ask about it but I never got bullied... I believe in myself. Instead this condition strengthened me since my childhood.. I m confident enough to face the world with vitiligo as its just a condition.
Farhad T.6 days
🖤🖤 May Allah bless you.
Neha S.16/11/2021 12:02
Is it true or not I don't know but I heard people saying that this happens when people don't eat green vegetables or lack of vitamins or may be because they use plastic sleepers etc..there was a boy who had it and his family also has it. There was one lady who had similar age said she had allergies of certain medications and there was one carpenter who said he got it because of some chemicals he used .some say eating curd and fish at same time can cause the skin to become this way . Are there treatments for it is it dangerous for us ? Is it a skin cancer or something?
Feroz A.16/11/2021 11:34
Allah ap ko salamat sy rakhy.ameen Tumahri daad ko salammmmm.
Haider A.16/11/2021 11:16
may you find happiness and success everywhere u go , don't let the hate inside
Chandani S.16/11/2021 09:55
Only people who are suffering or had suffered can understand... Majority of people writing here will surely make faces if they encounter any one with this issue. :(
Amos M.16/11/2021 06:36
Vitiligo is from Genes and there are treatments for it.Why one has to listen to others and take random medication?.Yes people may say just ignore.Some gain publicity in Insta for being fat,thin,skin probs etc or being different.But no one dies from vitiligo so chill and accept yourself.
Asha H.16/11/2021 04:27
After seven generations it’s shows up it means someone in your late family had it and now some how you get it…. And YES it’s not cure able… it’s a skin decease… don’t worry baby it’s okay.. nobody dies because of this problem…
Servat J.16/11/2021 03:18
U r great 👍
Pooja A.15/11/2021 17:22
Stay strong always
Aritra C.15/11/2021 17:13
We need more women like this in our society, who do not shy away from loving themselves for the way they actually are and promote the concept of self love for real....❤️❤️
Mübãshïr Å.15/11/2021 15:35
To the ppl in comment box.... Such people only get the support of their family and some people by the way, you people make your face when you see such people.