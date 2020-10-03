back

Paternity Leave: India Vs. The World

French fathers get 14 days, Norwegian fathers get 15 weeks and American fathers get nothing! Where does India rank on paternity leave?

03/10/2020 5:27 AM
  • 57.3k
  • 28

25 comments

  • Madhusmita N.
    21 hours

    15 days paternity leave

  • Ammad N.
    2 days

    Swedish fathers get one year 😂😂😂😂

  • Mohameed A.
    2 days

    Ek baap ka avolad bollywood

  • Maze M.
    3 days

    Only if men are given paternity leave, women can also improve easily in their career, as they will get more time to work. Because men will be able to share household and looking after baby equally.

  • Rahab D.
    3 days

    You talking about developed civilian society ......

  • Shreoshi A.
    3 days

    Indians get potatoes in their hand 😏

  • Sonalika K.
    3 days

    My husband got a week leave

  • Akash S.
    3 days

    Vast majority of the Indian workers are in the informal sector where they don't even know the concept of leave, forget about paternity leave.

  • Urouj U.
    4 days

    Taimur is 3rd child of saif. So how his pic is relevant to news?

  • Abul H.
    4 days

    So good news but I feel sad on kids of Palestine living with parents some isolated some solitairy life France kids are so lucky

  • Khekaho K.
    4 days

    Read swami handbook

  • Krish K.
    4 days

    Central government male employees are entitled for 15 days of paternity leave restricted only for two children.

  • Swati K.
    4 days

    Not interested

  • Lochan B.
    4 days

    Nepotism

  • Umesh T.
    4 days

    Boycott Gandhu sefali khan movie boycott

  • Bani R.
    4 days

    Like the American fathers.

  • Alamgir K.
    4 days

    Excellent 👍 MASHALLAH

  • Dinesh P.
    4 days

    Less than 1% of the Indian population pay income tax. When they start contributing they can get a return

  • Anuradha A.
    4 days

    Why for men kuch karenge nahin bus pareshan hi karenge. O bhai kitne indian men already help karte hain ghar ke kaam me

  • Adarsh S.
    4 days

    Is bc safe aur taimur ko kyun lagaya

