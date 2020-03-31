back

Police Struggle To Keep Indians Off The Street

Here's how the police is struggling to ensure over a billion Indians stay at home. 🚨

03/31/2020 4:57 AM
77 comments

  • Jabir H.
    2 days

  • Soophia A.
    5 days

  • Shivam S.
    5 days

  • Lakshmi D.
    5 days

  • Shoaib R.
    5 days

  • Ajay B.
    5 days

    People complain about police but don't question the candidate that they have elected. Police usually have to act according to laws and orders passed by law-makers, and people are the ones who elect them. So people, next time it seems something wrong, please first question/consider your voting choices

  • Shoaib R.
    5 days

    https://www.facebook.com/1107590209257559/posts/3450879828261907/?vh=e yeah ek virus hai iska koi dharam nahi hota

  • Naazia R.
    5 days

  • Jyothi M.
    5 days

    Poor police personnel...it's a very steep n too tough a job to entire this lock down.And some people make negative comments about them sitting cozily in their drawing rooms.

  • Sudheer K.
    5 days

    99.99 % brutality committed by police.

  • Vishal P.
    5 days

    पर एक वर्ग भीड़ जमा कर के इसका पालन नहीं कर रहा और corona को फैलाने का काम कर रहा है क्योंकि वो सिर्फ देश और समाज दुनिया और इंसानियत के दुश्मन हैं।

  • Satrudhan S.
    5 days

  • Vikas K.
    5 days

    Govement must try again leave all of them as Italy did and Chinese handling them. They are not fool they are not idiots.. they are oversmart.. must be welcomed as per saria law.

  • Sunil K.
    5 days

  • Indrajeet K.
    5 days

    Nice job sir 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • Archana A.
    5 days

    I admire the police in handling the lockdown well because in our country pple will make jihad on lockdown and fear is only going to keep hungry pple of streets

  • SuperPathiri M.
    6 days

    മുസ്‌ലിം ആണോ അടി ഉറപ്പാ

  • Prashant A.
    6 days

  • Javed K.
    6 days

    Indian media targeting on Islam shame on you 💔

  • Prassd K.
    6 days

    👐सावधान👐 किसी भी मुसलमान की दुकान / होटल से कोई सामान न खरीदे! मुसलमान व्यक्तियों के निकट भी न जाए! याद कर रहे हैं