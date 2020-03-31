Police Struggle To Keep Indians Off The Street

Indore Doctors Return To Fight Pandemic
Helping The Elderly During A Global Crisis
Boy Designs Elevator Trick Against Covid-19
Tips On How To Work From Home
Coronavirus: Helping The Homeless
"Corona" Village Residents Fear Mockery
77 comments
Jabir H.2 days
🙏🇮🇳🙏
Soophia A.5 days
Brutes!
Shivam S.5 days
Good sir
Lakshmi D.5 days
Hats off to them ..!!
Shoaib R.5 days
🇮🇳
Ajay B.5 days
People complain about police but don't question the candidate that they have elected. Police usually have to act according to laws and orders passed by law-makers, and people are the ones who elect them. So people, next time it seems something wrong, please first question/consider your voting choices
Shoaib R.5 days
https://www.facebook.com/1107590209257559/posts/3450879828261907/?vh=e yeah ek virus hai iska koi dharam nahi hota
Naazia R.5 days
☺☺☝️
Jyothi M.5 days
Poor police personnel...it's a very steep n too tough a job to entire this lock down.And some people make negative comments about them sitting cozily in their drawing rooms.
Sudheer K.5 days
99.99 % brutality committed by police.
Vishal P.5 days
पर एक वर्ग भीड़ जमा कर के इसका पालन नहीं कर रहा और corona को फैलाने का काम कर रहा है क्योंकि वो सिर्फ देश और समाज दुनिया और इंसानियत के दुश्मन हैं।
Satrudhan S.5 days
Good work
Vikas K.5 days
Govement must try again leave all of them as Italy did and Chinese handling them. They are not fool they are not idiots.. they are oversmart.. must be welcomed as per saria law.
Sunil K.5 days
Gd job and so nice
Indrajeet K.5 days
Nice job sir 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Archana A.5 days
I admire the police in handling the lockdown well because in our country pple will make jihad on lockdown and fear is only going to keep hungry pple of streets
SuperPathiri M.6 days
മുസ്ലിം ആണോ അടി ഉറപ്പാ
Prashant A.6 days
Just wait and watch
Javed K.6 days
Indian media targeting on Islam shame on you 💔
Prassd K.6 days
👐सावधान👐 किसी भी मुसलमान की दुकान / होटल से कोई सामान न खरीदे! मुसलमान व्यक्तियों के निकट भी न जाए! याद कर रहे हैं