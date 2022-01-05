back

Politicians Flout Covid-19 Protocols… Again!

Have our politicians learned nothing from Covid-19’s catastrophic second wave?

05/01/2022 2:57 PM
  • 18.5K
  • 21

21 comments

  • Shanmukhappa S.
    4 days

    Hence its Brut India😠😃😄

  • Sabir S.
    5 days

    Wah kya seen hai 😄

  • Kapeel P.
    5 days

    This elections is how they brought 2nd wave

  • Jennet S.
    5 days

    वेंटिलेटर पर है कांग्रेस, 2022/2024 में जनता देगी जवाब क्योंकि मोदी फिर आएंगे

  • Ahmed K.
    5 days

    ab bol bhai yaha.

  • Pranab B.
    5 days

    covid 19 had close tie up with political leaders

  • Anand T.
    6 days

    Covid free state

  • Vipla L.
    6 days

    Leaders yes but even the people have gone. Haven't the people learnt anything from past experience? A flock of sheep

  • Mehelli J.
    6 days

    You have missed the point Mr jhurry

  • Brut India
    6 days

    The Election Commission is recommending virtual rallies: https://www.livelaw.in/news-updates/uttarakhand-high-court-online-voting-elections-covid-omicron-virtual-rallies-188832

  • Enoma O.
    6 days

  • Clarissa J.
    6 days

  • Ayekpe A.
    6 days

  • Bhabinder S.
    6 days

    This is India!

  • Pearline N.
    6 days

    They believe that they are gods hence think they are invicible..

  • Souvik S.
    6 days

    Most of the leaders of our country are very illiterate. and we vote for them😤

  • Vykram J.
    6 days

    Why did this rogue press named Brut never commented when Muslims or Christians were doing the same...?

  • Main s.
    6 days

  • Fazil S.
    6 days

    Dont teach your Dad How to phakk 😷

  • Khaled K.
    6 days

    No..nothing.

