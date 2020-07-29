back
Politicians & Pandemic: In God They Trust
4 times Indian politicians sought DIVINE intervention in the fight against Covid-19...
07/29/2020 5:27 AM
- 52.5k
- 377
- 79
- 2:22
72 comments
Mughahuto S.4 days
She is a Fucking criminal.
R C.7 days
do u motherfuckers and whore mongers have the balls to talk about allah and Jesus ???? No you don’t...
Elisha G.08/02/2020 08:10
Caronavirus don't know any religion
Ujwal A.08/01/2020 17:28
What's with the maple leaf 🍁 tattoo on her forehead?
Wajid Q.08/01/2020 15:07
Goswane baii
Yogita K.08/01/2020 10:00
Are ye to gol gappa ho gayi 😂😅
Shakyasen D.07/31/2020 16:25
Is there any need of such kind of people
Yuvraj S.07/30/2020 21:51
FAKE NEWS out of context.... brut... do a better job
Zuhaib K.07/30/2020 12:06
We live in Modern Age of Science, not in Vedic Period or Mediaeval Period.
Pranay J.07/30/2020 07:16
BJP MLA = chutiya Hope this youth elect someone who is educated
Nelson A.07/30/2020 05:37
Some people live in an imaginary world to promote ideologies that stir communal tension among people. Harmony is not their agenda, destruction is. Covid 19 is not a religious infection, whilst not observing social distancing they are proving themselves wrong by contracting the virus and yet are spending tax payers money on stupid rituals instead they cud use that money to feed the needy and venerable.
Kinchit J.07/30/2020 04:55
Yeh sab wrong number hai!
Abhishek J.07/30/2020 03:39
Now state names of people/community who still think corona is a god's will and it won't affect their religion but it will infect others!!!!!🤣🤣🤣🤣
Samdup C.07/29/2020 19:12
God help those who helped them selves.
Akhil A.07/29/2020 17:22
stupid people electing stupid politicians... welcome to incredible India..
Raja R.07/29/2020 16:10
Die to jahil peoples like these two India is a developing nation even now...
Virinder K.07/29/2020 14:24
Bullshit
Grace H.07/29/2020 13:41
Aviinesh K.07/29/2020 13:39
So who do we fight first - these morons or Corona?
Akram M.07/29/2020 13:15
She’s Drug addict