Prateek Kuhad Is Not A Cold/Mess

From falling in love to falling apart, there's a Prateek Kuhad song for all of it. And this is his journey.

22/08/2021 2:57 PMupdated: 23/08/2021 9:20 AM
  • 45.9K
  • 17

15 comments

  • दीक्षा उ.
    8 hours

  • Anisa G.
    12 hours

  • Gunpreet S.
    a day

    Nice song & lyrics!! Long way to go

  • Neha M.
    a day

    One word soothing... For all his songs..

  • Siddhartha M.
    a day

    Am a die hard fan of his songs. So soothing.

  • Sangboi M.
    a day

    Go prateek!

  • Georgi T.
    a day

  • Vikram D.
    a day

  • Jeba R.
    2 days

    Not a day pass by without listening to his art ❤️

  • Kosia F.
    2 days

  • Momi G.
    2 days

    Cold mess pause Sheron ke raaz with you 100 words for your time tune kaha flames...................❤❤❤❤

  • Kasturi G.
    2 days

  • Esther C.
    2 days

  • Brut India
    2 days

    Here's how Prateek Kuhad's cold/mess ended up on former US President Barack Obama's annual list of favourite music and how this shook his world: https://www.bbc.com/news/entertainment-arts-54808925

  • Preet D.
    2 days

    Nice songs heard some of it 👍