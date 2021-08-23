back
Prateek Kuhad Is Not A Cold/Mess
From falling in love to falling apart, there's a Prateek Kuhad song for all of it. And this is his journey.
22/08/2021 2:57 PMupdated: 23/08/2021 9:20 AM
- 45.9K
- 402
- 17
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
15 comments
दीक्षा उ.8 hours
❤️
Anisa G.12 hours
https://www.facebook.com/708104193346386/posts/737906230366182/
Gunpreet S.a day
Nice song & lyrics!! Long way to go
Neha M.a day
One word soothing... For all his songs..
Siddhartha M.a day
Am a die hard fan of his songs. So soothing.
Sangboi M.a day
Go prateek!
Georgi T.a day
I received $7,200 from Mrs babatunde Raji company platform,,,and this is just 10minutes reflection on my account I was greatful cause I thought it was a scam but for giving it a try really amazing me now I'm dept free you can contact her now to get started po by clicking on the name below 👇👇👇 https://www.facebook.com/babatunde.raji.98
Vikram D.a day
This is awesome and clear I just received all my profits from Real Abdul (FX) company platform what a boost, because for the first time I thought it was a scam but I give him a try amazing me, it's my pleasure to share this opportunity to everyone you can contact him through the name below and get started 👇👇👇👇👇 Real Abdul
Jeba R.2 days
Not a day pass by without listening to his art ❤️
Kosia F.2 days
👍🙏
Momi G.2 days
Cold mess pause Sheron ke raaz with you 100 words for your time tune kaha flames...................❤❤❤❤
Kasturi G.2 days
❤️🌻❤️🌻❤️🌻❤️🌻
Esther C.2 days
❤️
Brut India2 days
Here's how Prateek Kuhad's cold/mess ended up on former US President Barack Obama's annual list of favourite music and how this shook his world: https://www.bbc.com/news/entertainment-arts-54808925
Preet D.2 days
Nice songs heard some of it 👍