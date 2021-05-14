Dr. Fauci On India's Covid Situation
Premji At RSS Event: Fight Covid With Science
What Is Mucormycosis?
Global Vaccine Inequality In Four Points
Cow Dung Vs. Corona? Seriously?
Anti-Maskers Abuse Nepali Uber Driver
🙏🙏
Hope PM will understand this soonn
WTF...he had to read that out.
Total shit
सबसे बड़े परोपकारी नरेंद्र मोदी हैं, क्योंकि वह जरूरतमंदों के लिए नई संसद का निर्माण कर रहे हैं.
Good He Stressed on Science & TRUTH NORMALLY MISSING IN MANU PHILOSPHY.
No room for Ganga, Gaau-mootar & Gobar.
How could any one even Think of in Present MAARATAU- TANDAV. of POSITIVITY??
JUMLON KA TIME NAHIN, USE LATH DHARI CHAADI BRIGADE FOR HUMANITY SEVA MOTO - SAVE LIFE.
फिर भी आरएसएस मुस्लिम विरोधी है
In April 2020, Azim Premji foundation committed ₹1,000 crore for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. Read here:
https://www.businessinsider.in/thelife/personalities/news/azim-premji-shiv-nadar-and-muk[…]st-generous-entrepreneurs-in-india/slidelist/82310107.cms
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
8 comments
Prerna S.an hour
🙏🙏
Abhisek R.3 hours
Hope PM will understand this soonn
Shah J.3 hours
WTF...he had to read that out.
زوبیر ع.6 hours
Total shit
Akshaydeep S.6 hours
सबसे बड़े परोपकारी नरेंद्र मोदी हैं, क्योंकि वह जरूरतमंदों के लिए नई संसद का निर्माण कर रहे हैं.
Man M.6 hours
Good He Stressed on Science & TRUTH NORMALLY MISSING IN MANU PHILOSPHY. No room for Ganga, Gaau-mootar & Gobar. How could any one even Think of in Present MAARATAU- TANDAV. of POSITIVITY?? JUMLON KA TIME NAHIN, USE LATH DHARI CHAADI BRIGADE FOR HUMANITY SEVA MOTO - SAVE LIFE.
Imtiyaz K.7 hours
फिर भी आरएसएस मुस्लिम विरोधी है
Brut India11 hours
In April 2020, Azim Premji foundation committed ₹1,000 crore for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. Read here: https://www.businessinsider.in/thelife/personalities/news/azim-premji-shiv-nadar-and-muk[…]st-generous-entrepreneurs-in-india/slidelist/82310107.cms