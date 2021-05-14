back

Premji At RSS Event: Fight Covid With Science

The Wipro founder shared this three-point solution to fight Covid-19. He was speaking at an RSS event...

14/05/2021 1:27 PM
  • 17.3K
  • 11

8 comments

  • Prerna S.
    an hour

    🙏🙏

  • Abhisek R.
    3 hours

    Hope PM will understand this soonn

  • Shah J.
    3 hours

    WTF...he had to read that out.

  • زوبیر ع.
    6 hours

    Total shit

  • Akshaydeep S.
    6 hours

    सबसे बड़े परोपकारी नरेंद्र मोदी हैं, क्योंकि वह जरूरतमंदों के लिए नई संसद का निर्माण कर रहे हैं.

  • Man M.
    6 hours

    Good He Stressed on Science & TRUTH NORMALLY MISSING IN MANU PHILOSPHY. No room for Ganga, Gaau-mootar & Gobar. How could any one even Think of in Present MAARATAU- TANDAV. of POSITIVITY?? JUMLON KA TIME NAHIN, USE LATH DHARI CHAADI BRIGADE FOR HUMANITY SEVA MOTO - SAVE LIFE.

  • Imtiyaz K.
    7 hours

    फिर भी आरएसएस मुस्लिम विरोधी है

  • Brut India
    11 hours

    In April 2020, Azim Premji foundation committed ₹1,000 crore for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. Read here: https://www.businessinsider.in/thelife/personalities/news/azim-premji-shiv-nadar-and-muk[…]st-generous-entrepreneurs-in-india/slidelist/82310107.cms

