Ram Temple Function: Owaisi Reminds PM Of Propriety
PM Modi is slated to attend the Ram temple foundation laying ceremony in Ayodhya on 5th August. But Asaduddin Owaisi doesn't think it's a good idea.
07/29/2020 2:57 PM
405 comments
Sangita K.a day
Muje agar aisi paresani hoti to kabka desh chorke chele jati. 😑😫
Sudhakar P.3 days
This is heinous. Mr Owaisi is a barrister by profession and he emphasises it always. He says the country will run by the constitution and here it seems he does not understand the concept of Indian constitution. The secularism in the Indian constitution is not as it is in the western concept. He should know well, here it is not the complete separation of state and religion. State gives equal respect to all religions. It will not give more importance to any particular religion, whether it is a minority religion or not. Had state never organised any iftar parties?
Jyotimai G.4 days
Both modi and owasi communal modi wants to us to hate muslim and owasi wants muslim to hate hindus for their own political gains we'll United together diversity is our strength :)
Anoop K.4 days
Funniest thing is Owaisi is MP from my place and has no issues attending Mosques opening and has no issues when CMs and PMs attend iftaar parties but gets a** burns PM attends his own religious event. If hypocrisy had face, it will be his.
Jason T.5 days
This cycle chor owies has gone mad 🤬.. he is afraid now after terrorist Zakir Naik has number to live the country.
Pranali G.5 days
India is hindu country
Muthu K.5 days
Nobody is giving a damn about you dude. An Islamic extremist like him is talking about constitution. Kalyug. Ghor kalyug.
Srikanth R.5 days
Hahaha..u talking abt one faith when yu dont even have enough faith on india and being indian u could have said Bharath mata ki jai..jab ey tu nai bolta to PM ku kyu puchta tu..pakoda hei re tu..
Ashok P.5 days
Why should we give publicity to an Anti National Rascal Razakar whose ancestors created an Army of 100,000 Razakars to fight against the Indian Army?
Ashok D.5 days
I think this gentleman is deceiving us ,firstly his own political party is named with a clear association with the religion he practices ,secondly his ideal society exists in Saudia Arabia ,a place where I as a Hindu could not openly practice my faith . This fellow is a danger to democracy in India ,he should move asap to either Saudia Arabia or Pakistan.
Sai R.5 days
Y kcr and jagan gives iftar to u r religion this is also shame to u
Bhatti P.5 days
Abey kitna bhonkega gadaar aur kitna.bas kar teri vote banking ke liye aur kitna . Tu yek constitution ka MP hokar hindu festivals ke baareme cheap baat kiya tha tab yeh akal nahin thi kya.
Vamshi K.5 days
Hyderabad ka Salim peyku
Bhatti P.5 days
iske MP constitution me hindu bhi hein.To ye majid nahin jaana chaahiye
Narendra D.5 days
Kyu tu bhi to sirf islam ko hi manta hai hindu aur hindutva ke bare me aajtak kuch aacha kiya koi support kiya nahi to PM to hindu hai aur unke hindutva ke badhava ya manna kaha se galat hai Jai Shree Ram
Pradeep M.5 days
Bolne do bhai, gand jali hai iski😂😂
Divyang M.5 days
Lekin owaisi aapne bhi kaha tha "Police hata do , fir dekh lenge aage ka" Yeh constitutional tha ??
Narayana M.5 days
This man is always argumentative and controversial
Dhanwant M.5 days
Chup na Randi ke
Pradeep K.5 days
Let shut his ass. We are Hindus and Modiji also a good Hindu. Why you are wearing Muslim cap. Remove it. Be a normal person. Then we can talk.