Ravi Shankar Prasad Warns Social Media Firms
Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that if social media companies didn't follow Indian laws, the government would take action.
12/02/2021 8:23 AM
571 comments
John C.18 hours
Donkey follower .
Ravi G.21 hours
Firstly reduce the rates of petrol and diesel LPG etc
Agnevesh K.21 hours
Only BJP IT Cell are allowed to post anything on social media
Ks R.a day
Ban kangana's Twitter account first ...
Lallien S.a day
Not again next time... No more change..
Imraan C.a day
Social media propoganda got u to power sir...
Omkar P.a day
Please do the same with IT cell and media houses as as well, those things are going out of the proportions.
Anmol D.a day
Dekh😂
Pande H.a day
yes ban all
Mughal U.a day
Jaali naaaa teriiiiii....
Sri A.2 days
correct sir
Satish K.2 days
शाह पूछ रहे हैं कि 70 साल मे क्या हुआ... Please कोई मत बताना... वर्ना ये उसे भी बेच देगें! 😅😇
Aem C.2 days
Why is he attacking BJP? What's wrong with Raviji?
P K.2 days
After controlling Indian media, controlling freedom of speech on social media next on the list...
Gaichui R.2 days
Firstly all media will be block and pop up only Bhakt media and destroy everything and there will be no freedom of speech and lastly thy will take over all into hands, as Myanmar..!! It's coming soon !! Wake up India it's democracy country let's try to create it now if not the worst is coming ahead !!
Pulak S.2 days
Twitter should be banned if they run falsehoods
Varun C.2 days
Acha... Voh sab chodh Prasad ye bata Jalii kya ?? 😂😂😂
Suraj S.2 days
Well said
Ishaankhan P.2 days
Everybody should follow Indian constitution except for bjp, yeah right.
Prajkta G.2 days
Matlab ekdam sidha he , aap ko taklif ho rahi he.,😆😆