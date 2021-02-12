back

Ravi Shankar Prasad Warns Social Media Firms

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that if social media companies didn't follow Indian laws, the government would take action.

12/02/2021 8:23 AM
  • 137.2K
  • 610

571 comments

  • John C.
    18 hours

    Donkey follower .

  • Ravi G.
    21 hours

    Firstly reduce the rates of petrol and diesel LPG etc

  • Agnevesh K.
    21 hours

    Only BJP IT Cell are allowed to post anything on social media

  • Ks R.
    a day

    Ban kangana's Twitter account first ...

  • Lallien S.
    a day

    Not again next time... No more change..

  • Imraan C.
    a day

    Social media propoganda got u to power sir...

  • Omkar P.
    a day

    Please do the same with IT cell and media houses as as well, those things are going out of the proportions.

  • Anmol D.
    a day

    Dekh😂

  • Pande H.
    a day

    yes ban all

  • Mughal U.
    a day

    Jaali naaaa teriiiiii....

  • Sri A.
    2 days

    correct sir

  • Satish K.
    2 days

    शाह पूछ रहे हैं कि 70 साल मे क्या हुआ... Please कोई मत बताना... वर्ना ये उसे भी बेच देगें! 😅😇

  • Aem C.
    2 days

    Why is he attacking BJP? What's wrong with Raviji?

  • P K.
    2 days

    After controlling Indian media, controlling freedom of speech on social media next on the list...

  • Gaichui R.
    2 days

    Firstly all media will be block and pop up only Bhakt media and destroy everything and there will be no freedom of speech and lastly thy will take over all into hands, as Myanmar..!! It's coming soon !! Wake up India it's democracy country let's try to create it now if not the worst is coming ahead !!

  • Pulak S.
    2 days

    Twitter should be banned if they run falsehoods

  • Varun C.
    2 days

    Acha... Voh sab chodh Prasad ye bata Jalii kya ?? 😂😂😂

  • Suraj S.
    2 days

    Well said

  • Ishaankhan P.
    2 days

    Everybody should follow Indian constitution except for bjp, yeah right.

  • Prajkta G.
    2 days

    Matlab ekdam sidha he , aap ko taklif ho rahi he.,😆😆

