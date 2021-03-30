Remember Lola Kutty?

Owaisi Slams Gurugram Order On Meat Shops
176 comments
Shubh Y.2 hours
Shut up
Rachita S.5 hours
You were witty n adorable as Lola Kutty n so unlike the other VJs
Yash K.6 hours
Actress on my set never let you eat????? WTF
X D.8 hours
Hi lola where u I think u died
Irum M.8 hours
lolaaa!! 😂😂
Anuradha S.8 hours
I loved Lola Kutty, she was witty and fun! even now, Anuradha's Stand up acts are good!
Sri D.8 hours
Thank-you for giving us such fun filled and enjoyable childhood memories Lola kutty! Love you ❤️
Ragesh V.9 hours
That was a punch, sorry for those who did not get the joke 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Neeru P.9 hours
Lola kutty You are you were and always will be amazing 🤩
Rema M.9 hours
Indeed u rocked.i hve named my cat lola kutty.😘
Nanditha S.9 hours
Lola you rocked❤️
Anil A.10 hours
Miss u Lola Kutty
Ambika D.11 hours
Oh I thought you were actually a maliyali
Rohit R.11 hours
Where were you good to see u Lola kutti
Sujitha V.12 hours
Gosh! Hilarious 🤣🤣
Tejashri J.13 hours
u have a Bible study advertisement running between this video??? 🤔
Spyronic V.14 hours
I remember lola
Pranoy D.14 hours
Promito 😂
Vasavi P.21 hours
Hahaha.......ur hilarious girl 😆😆😆
Naren K.a day
Love you always