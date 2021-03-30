back

Remember Lola Kutty?

Former VJ Anu Menon won hearts as the madcap Lola Kutty. Here's what she is up to now... 🎤

30/03/2021 12:27 PM
  • 517.4K
  • 209

Portraits

176 comments

  • Shubh Y.
    2 hours

    Shut up

  • Rachita S.
    5 hours

    You were witty n adorable as Lola Kutty n so unlike the other VJs

  • Yash K.
    6 hours

    Actress on my set never let you eat????? WTF

  • X D.
    8 hours

    Hi lola where u I think u died

  • Irum M.
    8 hours

    lolaaa!! 😂😂

  • Anuradha S.
    8 hours

    I loved Lola Kutty, she was witty and fun! even now, Anuradha's Stand up acts are good!

  • Sri D.
    8 hours

    Thank-you for giving us such fun filled and enjoyable childhood memories Lola kutty! Love you ❤️

  • Ragesh V.
    9 hours

    That was a punch, sorry for those who did not get the joke 🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Neeru P.
    9 hours

    Lola kutty You are you were and always will be amazing 🤩

  • Rema M.
    9 hours

    Indeed u rocked.i hve named my cat lola kutty.😘

  • Nanditha S.
    9 hours

    Lola you rocked❤️

  • Anil A.
    10 hours

    Miss u Lola Kutty

  • Ambika D.
    11 hours

    Oh I thought you were actually a maliyali

  • Rohit R.
    11 hours

    Where were you good to see u Lola kutti

  • Sujitha V.
    12 hours

    Gosh! Hilarious 🤣🤣

  • Tejashri J.
    13 hours

    u have a Bible study advertisement running between this video??? 🤔

  • Spyronic V.
    14 hours

    I remember lola

  • Pranoy D.
    14 hours

    Promito 😂

  • Vasavi P.
    21 hours

    Hahaha.......ur hilarious girl 😆😆😆

  • Naren K.
    a day

    Love you always

