Revealing Ancient Skincare Secrets
This Manipuri woman is on a mission to bring back her tribe's age-old skincare traditions. And she's willing to share her secrets!
09/11/2021 5:27 PM
- 440.5K
- 6.7K
- 162
123 comments
Bah B.10/10/2021 18:33
What a communal feeling from cosmetics to community
Sali N.10/10/2021 14:25
This is very good would want to have their product.
Adhitya I.05/10/2021 23:51
Should we try?
Debjani K.01/10/2021 14:05
is this what you were talking about?
Doi N.30/09/2021 11:17
Product name please
Nausheen F.28/09/2021 05:31
How to order?
Vikram D.26/09/2021 17:24
Pls get ur formula patented orelse the giants will get it pattened in their name and you will pe paying royalty charges to them .
Ratika M.26/09/2021 13:12
How to order it from UP
Themyo S.26/09/2021 02:54
Congratulations
Dicky G.24/09/2021 08:58
👍 how to order your products??
Marbaniang B.21/09/2021 15:05
Seriously BRUT, any scientific evidence on this or it's just plain old tradition passed on when in those days, we don't eat broiler chicken, neither the white artificial processed eggs, neither fertilizer sprayed vegetables, neither water from water filters, neither no mobile tower waves and so on so forth, ya this secret cosmetics will work if we can again reverse all the mentioned food we consume and the lives we live in this present world!!!!
RegNor A.21/09/2021 09:05
👍
Soreishang A.21/09/2021 08:04
👍
Amei L.20/09/2021 14:46
wanna love?
Megha A.19/09/2021 08:55
How to order
Ronku H.18/09/2021 09:53
check out
Stephen K.17/09/2021 10:58
Brut u r doing a great job but calling Naga as Manipuri is like calling Palestinians , Israeli
Letginlen K.17/09/2021 06:19
No politics at least in business dear tangkhul brethrens 😎😂
Losakayina P.17/09/2021 03:52
How to get the products please inbox me her no.
Sheena T.16/09/2021 17:48
🧐