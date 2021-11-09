back

Revealing Ancient Skincare Secrets

This Manipuri woman is on a mission to bring back her tribe's age-old skincare traditions. And she's willing to share her secrets!

09/11/2021 5:27 PM
  • 440.5K
  • 162

And even more

  1. 4:20

    India's Forgotten Soldiers Of World War I

  2. 5:22

    The Life Of Tipu Sultan

  3. 3:17

    Jawaharlal Nehru's Last Interview

  4. 2:17

    Revealing Ancient Skincare Secrets

  5. 2:07

    Lal Bahadur Shastri And The Day He Died

  6. 1:21

    Mughal-Era Spectacles On Auction

123 comments

  • Bah B.
    10/10/2021 18:33

    What a communal feeling from cosmetics to community

  • Sali N.
    10/10/2021 14:25

    This is very good would want to have their product.

  • Adhitya I.
    05/10/2021 23:51

    Should we try?

  • Debjani K.
    01/10/2021 14:05

    is this what you were talking about?

  • Doi N.
    30/09/2021 11:17

    Product name please

  • Nausheen F.
    28/09/2021 05:31

    How to order?

  • Vikram D.
    26/09/2021 17:24

    Pls get ur formula patented orelse the giants will get it pattened in their name and you will pe paying royalty charges to them .

  • Ratika M.
    26/09/2021 13:12

    How to order it from UP

  • Themyo S.
    26/09/2021 02:54

    Congratulations

  • Dicky G.
    24/09/2021 08:58

    👍 how to order your products??

  • Marbaniang B.
    21/09/2021 15:05

    Seriously BRUT, any scientific evidence on this or it's just plain old tradition passed on when in those days, we don't eat broiler chicken, neither the white artificial processed eggs, neither fertilizer sprayed vegetables, neither water from water filters, neither no mobile tower waves and so on so forth, ya this secret cosmetics will work if we can again reverse all the mentioned food we consume and the lives we live in this present world!!!!

  • RegNor A.
    21/09/2021 09:05

    👍

  • Soreishang A.
    21/09/2021 08:04

    👍

  • Amei L.
    20/09/2021 14:46

    wanna love?

  • Megha A.
    19/09/2021 08:55

    How to order

  • Ronku H.
    18/09/2021 09:53

    check out

  • Stephen K.
    17/09/2021 10:58

    Brut u r doing a great job but calling Naga as Manipuri is like calling Palestinians , Israeli

  • Letginlen K.
    17/09/2021 06:19

    No politics at least in business dear tangkhul brethrens 😎😂

  • Losakayina P.
    17/09/2021 03:52

    How to get the products please inbox me her no.

  • Sheena T.
    16/09/2021 17:48

    🧐

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.