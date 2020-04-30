back

Rishi Kapoor Shares Anecdote From Bobby

Rishi Kapoor, ever so boisterous and full of good cheer, explains why he appeared so stiff in the “Main Shayar Toh Nahin” song from Bobby. The icon of versatility passed away on Thursday after a long battle with cancer. 😔😔

04/30/2020 9:37 AM
  • 629.2k
  • 179

Bollywood and Beyond

  1. 5:17

    Gone Too Soon, The Quiet Superstar

  2. 4:44

    The Life of Bollywood's Lead Romantic

  3. 2:27

    4 Women Share Their First Adulting Moment

  4. 1:12

    Rishi Kapoor Gives Singer Advice

  5. 3:01

    Rishi Kapoor Shares Anecdote From Bobby

  6. 1:30

    Irrfan Khan: A Flashback Interview

142 comments

  • Sekar A.
    a day

    Its a phenomenal lesson for everyone.

  • Anju R.
    2 days

    Great actor . Gave so many beautiful films . RIP !

  • Amrita N.
    2 days

    One of the only cute actor ❤❤❤

  • Yidin S.
    3 days

    Rest in peace my favorite actor

  • Mujeeb H.
    3 days

    Subscribe my channel https://youtu.be/n9DE7NmxoWo

  • Toma A.
    3 days

    Rip

  • Atha K.
    3 days

    Ma tgk ni

  • Kutty R.
    4 days

    Gr8 son of a legendary father....

  • Nirmala S.
    4 days

    Rip

  • Indira B.
    4 days

    An icon

  • Manpreet K.
    4 days

    RIP 💐🙏

  • Sulaiman A.
    4 days

    That's a good msg from the legend.. but wonder how Aruna Irani performed without Choreographer.

  • Raji S.
    4 days

    👌

  • Satya S.
    5 days

    RIP

  • Shilpi A.
    5 days

    May Rishi Kapoor Ji's soul rest in peace 🙏

  • Frieda A.
    5 days

    Rip

  • Badelm B.
    5 days

    Trown...in the deep end my god it can b really nerve racking been there god bless rishi ...rip

  • Mohammed I.
    5 days

    I think he was the best lip singer in Bollywood always perfect

  • Gurjinder K.
    5 days

    Great 🙏

  • Mahendar K.
    5 days

    Tussi great Ho sar