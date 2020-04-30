back
Rishi Kapoor Shares Anecdote From Bobby
Rishi Kapoor, ever so boisterous and full of good cheer, explains why he appeared so stiff in the “Main Shayar Toh Nahin” song from Bobby. The icon of versatility passed away on Thursday after a long battle with cancer. 😔😔
04/30/2020 9:37 AM
- 629.2k
- 9.5k
- 179
142 comments
Sekar A.a day
Its a phenomenal lesson for everyone.
Anju R.2 days
Great actor . Gave so many beautiful films . RIP !
Amrita N.2 days
One of the only cute actor ❤❤❤
Yidin S.3 days
Rest in peace my favorite actor
Mujeeb H.3 days
Subscribe my channel https://youtu.be/n9DE7NmxoWo
Toma A.3 days
Rip
Atha K.3 days
Ma tgk ni
Kutty R.4 days
Gr8 son of a legendary father....
Nirmala S.4 days
Rip
Indira B.4 days
An icon
Manpreet K.4 days
RIP 💐🙏
Sulaiman A.4 days
That's a good msg from the legend.. but wonder how Aruna Irani performed without Choreographer.
Raji S.4 days
👌
Satya S.5 days
RIP
Shilpi A.5 days
May Rishi Kapoor Ji's soul rest in peace 🙏
Frieda A.5 days
Rip
Badelm B.5 days
Trown...in the deep end my god it can b really nerve racking been there god bless rishi ...rip
Mohammed I.5 days
I think he was the best lip singer in Bollywood always perfect
Gurjinder K.5 days
Great 🙏
Mahendar K.5 days
Tussi great Ho sar