RJ Yogi On Spreading Love And Gay Rights
The fight for equality is not over yet. 🌈💕 Ahead of India’s first Valentine’s Day since the scrapping of Section 377, RJ Yogi served up this poetic tribute. Video courtesy of Mirchi Love.
02/09/2019 6:01 AMupdated: 02/11/2019 7:12 PM
4 comments
Kanishk B.03/03/2019 07:15
Lol We need Sharia in india
Pritesh P.03/03/2019 07:10
It has not been 'repealed'. It has been "read down".
Abhishek M.02/10/2019 10:45
In india people still see love marriage and intercaste marriage as a shameful act.. scraping of 377 i think makes no social change in india..
Anna R.02/09/2019 07:23
I like how are country is progressing. Super court did the right thing . No one should be discriminate on the basis of there sexualitiy !! Everyone are equally in the yes of law.