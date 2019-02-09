back

RJ Yogi On Spreading Love And Gay Rights

The fight for equality is not over yet. 🌈💕 Ahead of India’s first Valentine’s Day since the scrapping of Section 377, RJ Yogi served up this poetic tribute. Video courtesy of Mirchi Love.

02/09/2019 6:01 AMupdated: 02/11/2019 7:12 PM
  • 97.6k
  • 7

4 comments

  • Kanishk B.
    03/03/2019 07:15

    Lol We need Sharia in india

  • Pritesh P.
    03/03/2019 07:10

    It has not been 'repealed'. It has been "read down".

  • Abhishek M.
    02/10/2019 10:45

    In india people still see love marriage and intercaste marriage as a shameful act.. scraping of 377 i think makes no social change in india..

  • Anna R.
    02/09/2019 07:23

    I like how are country is progressing. Super court did the right thing . No one should be discriminate on the basis of there sexualitiy !! Everyone are equally in the yes of law.