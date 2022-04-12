back
Rumoured dead, Al Qaeda chief jumps into India's hijab debate
When the Al Qaeda chief praised an Indian college student, this is what her father said about that...
07/04/2022 2:59 PMupdated: 07/04/2022 3:01 PM
- 138K
- 1.6K
- 323
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
295 comments
Sohil K.12/04/2022 09:21
U Al-Qaeda matherchod
Mohammed N.12/04/2022 05:36
Imaginary character , I smell a conspiracy here ,...
Suku S.11/04/2022 16:02
लादेन से सबक नहीं लिया इसने, रहेंगे गघे के गघे ही.
Ahmad M.11/04/2022 11:02
respect plus
Hazel A.11/04/2022 02:11
His not terror group ok who ever against America they will terror organizations o rss and bjp also a terriost organization
Saleem S.10/04/2022 10:20
What will happen if there is a Hindu-Muslim riot ? During the partition of India, a few lakh Hindus were killed in Nava Kali in East Bengal and West Pakistan in retaliation for the killing of millions of Muslims in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Calcutta. The RSS has been wreaking havoc on innocent Hindus since 1925 by creating Hindu-Muslim riots by religious fanatics (upper caste). Other caste and Dalit Hindus are suffering from betrayal. Now what happens if a Hindu-Muslim fight comes. 1. Millions of Muslims will be killed where there are majority Hindus and millions of Hindus will be killed in Muslim cities.In the death even it is either you or me 2. Wemen of both religions will be abused. 3. India-Pakistan nuclear war will come in the end. Billions of people will be killed on both sides. 4.Many Muslim countries will be formed again. 5. INDIA will be surrounded by all Muslim countries together and attacking will be started. 6. No one will sell petrol and diesel to India. So without petrol, India will be defeated in the war by means of,not able to operate aircraft, ships, tanks and missiles. India will not be able to run vehicles without petrol and movement of Indian people will be stopped. 7. Muslims can go as refugees in all the surrounding countries if when religious riots take place. But Hindus will be killed if they go as refugees because the surrounding countries are hostile to Hindus. 8. Sikhs, Muslims, Christians, Buddhists and Dalits may come together to form some new nations. 9. Millions of Hindus in Arab countries Canada, US and European countries will be expelled to Indian Hindu country. 10.Finally RSS and BJP. 's Hindu India will be ruled by lunatics Bramins . Then innocent Hindus will be persecuted by Brahmins and killed .Nobody care Indian people. 11. At last affected Hindu people will change their minds and requests the other countries to save them.
Bharati M.10/04/2022 08:22
A religion which believe's nd teaches only religion,live for religion,die for religion nd kill for religion bhoooom 💥💥
Naveen K.10/04/2022 07:34
This is not USA , this is INDIA we will cut you into pieces if you interfere.
Manoj K.10/04/2022 07:16
Can live without education.. Cant live without hijab 😂🤣
Razim M.10/04/2022 07:12
Wow now this is scary I supported that woman not anymore
Noor S.10/04/2022 05:45
Whenever they are in distress, they bring out ISIS, AL QAEDA, and now AL ZAWAHIRI, such is their shamelessness that instead of being ashamed of disrobing girl students, they unashamedly try to defend their misdeed with such dirty tricks !!
Ace N.10/04/2022 05:29
Their reward is they have to spend another year for the same class...
Chiranjib P.10/04/2022 04:41
Here is the idol....does Islam gives permission to worship this idol?
Sameer S.10/04/2022 01:40
Now Indian media and undh Modi is calling terrorist what about RSS,VHP what they are unnecessary they killed Muslims in the name gau mata Etc etc
Abed A.09/04/2022 23:20
Why do not understand how come this fucking Al qaeeda did not speak UAE, Bahrain and Morocco relation with Israel.. All of sudden speak about hijab banned
Farhan H.09/04/2022 22:21
Frist talebans now al- khaida le Indians🤣🤣🤣
Pallab D.09/04/2022 20:57
Inka ma ka bharosha or dentist ka sujhaya huya no.1 brand.
Mohammad S.09/04/2022 19:21
Good to know he is alive
Padmaja M.09/04/2022 16:02
may be this too had commission
Aetisaam M.09/04/2022 15:18
Giving this damn shit lecture from pentagon or CIA secret place