Salman Khan's Speech After Snakebite Scare

How Mithila Palkar Won Over Her Bhau
Kalki On Her "Unconventional" Tag
Meet The “Desi” Mr. Bean
Sonali Bendre On Fighting Cancer
The Celebrity Weddings Of 2021
Meet Vidya Balan: The Actor With A Difference
Chuttiyan saala
😯
Pyar se upar bhej diya hoga saaf ko😂😂
Great
Brut India, way to go! Thanks for posting this great piece of news! Hilarious 🤦🏼♂️🤡🤣
More than snake few Indians are jealous of him.Same Indians will watch his movie,harass him for selfies,ask for money if parents are dying,wear being human tee shirt but in social mean comment as if drove his car over their legs.Only snakes are better people are worse than snake's.Btw I am not his fan but these mean comment of others make me this are they humans?
Snake gave him love bites🤣🤣🤣 serve him better.
Turning out to be a cry Baby 🤣🤣
Several types?no. there's universal ASV.
Snake died now…
Sir you drink morning cari lis porej good you body clin thank you sr
Wahh wahh bhohut hi bhadiyaa ika ek Oscar dilwa do bhaiya puri janta kushi mah jhumm jayegi 🤮
They kill the Snake
Poor Snake 🐍
Snake rest in peace 🙏
Hilarious
Is he referencing to vicky kaushal...
bhai ka tou bday kharab hogaya hoga
This is news ? Seriously this is news !
bhoi to bhoi hai kuch bhi ker sakta hai
😂😂😂😂😂♥️از زبان خودش بشنو
AlHAMDULILAH Allah gave you a new life🤲
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
410 comments
Pip T.4 days
Chuttiyan saala
Nayana B.03/01/2022 16:21
😯
Mabin J.03/01/2022 15:27
Pyar se upar bhej diya hoga saaf ko😂😂
Robin K.03/01/2022 11:01
Great
Vikram B.03/01/2022 10:35
Brut India, way to go! Thanks for posting this great piece of news! Hilarious 🤦🏼♂️🤡🤣
Amos M.01/01/2022 09:38
More than snake few Indians are jealous of him.Same Indians will watch his movie,harass him for selfies,ask for money if parents are dying,wear being human tee shirt but in social mean comment as if drove his car over their legs.Only snakes are better people are worse than snake's.Btw I am not his fan but these mean comment of others make me this are they humans?
Sara A.01/01/2022 09:36
Snake gave him love bites🤣🤣🤣 serve him better.
Azeez A.31/12/2021 21:05
Turning out to be a cry Baby 🤣🤣
Naveen K.31/12/2021 19:05
Several types?no. there's universal ASV.
Meher P.31/12/2021 12:26
Snake died now…
Rangi K.31/12/2021 06:41
Sir you drink morning cari lis porej good you body clin thank you sr
Shaddy S.30/12/2021 21:46
Wahh wahh bhohut hi bhadiyaa ika ek Oscar dilwa do bhaiya puri janta kushi mah jhumm jayegi 🤮
Amna R.30/12/2021 18:18
They kill the Snake Poor Snake 🐍 Snake rest in peace 🙏
Lalliansanga F.30/12/2021 14:19
Hilarious
Amit A.30/12/2021 12:10
Is he referencing to vicky kaushal...
Fizza B.30/12/2021 11:55
bhai ka tou bday kharab hogaya hoga
Sanchit S.30/12/2021 09:30
This is news ? Seriously this is news !
Zubair A.30/12/2021 08:17
bhoi to bhoi hai kuch bhi ker sakta hai
Banoo H.30/12/2021 06:56
😂😂😂😂😂♥️از زبان خودش بشنو
Yasmin A.30/12/2021 00:08
AlHAMDULILAH Allah gave you a new life🤲