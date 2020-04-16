back

Salman Khan Slams Lockdown Violations

“Stop attacking doctors, save India.” Salman Khan came down hard on “jokers” making a mockery of the country’s Covid-19 lockdown.

04/16/2020 3:47 PM
651 comments

  • Syairedza R.
    2 days

    When 🐒 live in your country 😂

  • Shawn C.
    2 days

    Stop drunk and drive Salman

  • Yassar A.
    2 days

    If only you speak up against the atrocities your muslim brothers and sisters are enduring in your India.

  • Fadzrul E.
    2 days

    But..but...the police also brutaly hit the people with their bamboo stick..u can’t hit people and expect no response..common sense 🤦🏽‍♂️

  • Mohamad A.
    2 days

    So ungrateful 😢 pity the frontliners

  • Entahapa A.
    3 days

    poor indian moron

  • Ruzaqir R.
    3 days

    Let them die

  • Syahmi A.
    3 days

    Stupid citizens 😂

  • Dann I.
    3 days

    Salman khan and shah rukh khan

  • Abru B.
    3 days

    When they were killing muslims u were bound. Now y r u speaking bhai. Disappointed forever fans

  • অগ্নিমুখ ব.
    4 days

    Salman is a murderer, a bully and a driver (part time).

  • Jaya J.
    4 days

    I agree with u sir some of the idiots never realize the seriousness of this virus stupid people .

  • Cherrelle K.
    4 days

    What’s up with this guys EYES? He Doesn’t BLINK! It’s like he’s a frikken Zombie. Strange indeed!

  • Jumari L.
    4 days

    Discrimination in our frontliners are almost everywhere

  • Dalia B.
    4 days

    Wtf is wrong with them? Why would they do that?

  • Hapyeyes F.
    5 days

    Thanks Salman khan ! Keep releasing good motivational video so ppl stay at home

  • Heather S.
    5 days

    No going hungry is worse than the virus..there is a high survival rate for the virus. Without food, you'll surely die

  • Heather S.
    5 days

    Are these people really that stupid? Talk about shooting yourself in the foot 🙄

  • Zam A.
    6 days

    Weird reaction by people....

  • Miah L.
    6 days

    Haw come he didn’t make a vid on when the police in India were beating up Muslim ppl just a few months ago... u weren’t being human then utter pure joke