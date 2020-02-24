back

Sedition Case Against Bangalore 19-Year-Old

Amulya Leona Noronha started by saying, “Pakistan Zindabad.” Before she could complete, she was hauled off the stage and slapped with sedition.

02/24/2020 3:50 PMupdated: 02/24/2020 3:57 PM
169 comments

  • Shreyansh S.
    13 minutes

    People defending her cuz of her age, seriously? Wtf. She's 19 not 9. She's a old enough to vote which means she's old enough to understand what's wrong and what's right. A freaking 10 year old would know that you shouldn't be praising an enemy country, stop defending her. Period.

  • H M.
    20 minutes

    Who stopped her speech? Who took away mike from her? Certainly not RSS or BJP people, right. Then there is really some thing wrong with her intentions, because those anti Hindu gang who are seriously working to damage Indian interests too scared about her activities.

  • Pulak S.
    38 minutes

    She needed tight slap

  • Prajwal K.
    44 minutes

  • Makarand N.
    an hour

    The main satisfying thing I see is Owaisi immediately turning his back to stop her from shouting the slogans...

  • Indu M.
    2 hours

    Shameless pig! She is a shame for her parents! 🐷

  • Poornima K.
    4 hours

    It's so pathetic tat u r trying to support an anti national act saying she was trying to convey something good... It's like shooting sm1 and saying I love you... Ur Chanel is anti national... 😠

  • Kajal B.
    5 hours

    Bad structuring of a speech, but no malevolent intent. It is no more than that. And a sedition case for saying "Pakistan zindābād" is rubbish. India is not at declared war with Pakistan. There has been no official statement illegalising the uttering of "Pakistan zindābād". The sedition case will not hold up in a high court.

  • Vinod P.
    5 hours

  • Vinod P.
    5 hours

  • Anil I.
    6 hours

  • Naveen N.
    6 hours

    Now the media start to glorifying her, as per the local reports clear her links with urban medal activities

  • Wei S.
    6 hours

    Jab usko bola gaya tum aise nahi bol skti Pakistan zindabad tab usne bola Hindustan zindabad

  • Vinod N.
    6 hours

    She should be hanged until death

  • मुकुन्दम् म.
    6 hours

    The page is definitely handled by anty Bharat elements or the one who hates India and Indian culture....

  • Brut India
    7 hours

    Here's more about the speech that Amulya Leona Noronha wanted to give: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/bengaluru/wanted-to-convey-we-are-patriots-too-amulya-tells-police/articleshow/74249373.cms

  • Amruta P.
    7 hours

    Before she could complete ?? !!! we dont want to hear anything which would start with someone saying Zindabad to Pak ...Done !!

  • Vijay B.
    7 hours

    Brut... You cant be be anymore shameless unless you are from a not so friendly foreign territory.....

  • Shuaib F.
    7 hours

    Send her pakistan

  • Purnima S.
    7 hours

    She has also mentioned how Kashmir is not part of India..