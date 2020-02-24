back
Sedition Case Against Bangalore 19-Year-Old
Amulya Leona Noronha started by saying, “Pakistan Zindabad.” Before she could complete, she was hauled off the stage and slapped with sedition.
02/24/2020 3:50 PMupdated: 02/24/2020 3:57 PM
169 comments
Shreyansh S.13 minutes
People defending her cuz of her age, seriously? Wtf. She's 19 not 9. She's a old enough to vote which means she's old enough to understand what's wrong and what's right. A freaking 10 year old would know that you shouldn't be praising an enemy country, stop defending her. Period.
H M.20 minutes
Who stopped her speech? Who took away mike from her? Certainly not RSS or BJP people, right. Then there is really some thing wrong with her intentions, because those anti Hindu gang who are seriously working to damage Indian interests too scared about her activities.
Pulak S.38 minutes
She needed tight slap
Prajwal K.44 minutes
Makarand N.an hour
The main satisfying thing I see is Owaisi immediately turning his back to stop her from shouting the slogans...
Indu M.2 hours
Shameless pig! She is a shame for her parents! 🐷
Poornima K.4 hours
It's so pathetic tat u r trying to support an anti national act saying she was trying to convey something good... It's like shooting sm1 and saying I love you... Ur Chanel is anti national... 😠
Kajal B.5 hours
Bad structuring of a speech, but no malevolent intent. It is no more than that. And a sedition case for saying "Pakistan zindābād" is rubbish. India is not at declared war with Pakistan. There has been no official statement illegalising the uttering of "Pakistan zindābād". The sedition case will not hold up in a high court.
Vinod P.5 hours
https://www.opindia.com/2020/02/anti-caa-delhi-riots-shooter-shahrukh-arrested/
Vinod P.5 hours
https://www.opindia.com/2020/02/anti-caa-delhi-riots-shooter-shahrukh-arrested/
Anil I.6 hours
Piglets page
Naveen N.6 hours
Now the media start to glorifying her, as per the local reports clear her links with urban medal activities
Wei S.6 hours
Jab usko bola gaya tum aise nahi bol skti Pakistan zindabad tab usne bola Hindustan zindabad
Vinod N.6 hours
She should be hanged until death
मुकुन्दम् म.6 hours
The page is definitely handled by anty Bharat elements or the one who hates India and Indian culture....
Brut India7 hours
Here's more about the speech that Amulya Leona Noronha wanted to give: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/bengaluru/wanted-to-convey-we-are-patriots-too-amulya-tells-police/articleshow/74249373.cms
Amruta P.7 hours
Before she could complete ?? !!! we dont want to hear anything which would start with someone saying Zindabad to Pak ...Done !!
Vijay B.7 hours
Brut... You cant be be anymore shameless unless you are from a not so friendly foreign territory.....
Shuaib F.7 hours
Send her pakistan
Purnima S.7 hours
She has also mentioned how Kashmir is not part of India..