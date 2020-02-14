Fresh Visuals Of Police Assault In Jamia Library
Seized: Money Inside Peanuts
Trolls Vs. Mom On Priyanka’s Grammys Gown
I Am India’s Daughter: Protest Poetry From Lucknow
A Wedding Mandap In The Mosque
When Martin Sheen Invoked Tagore
they caught you bro
idea pakar kaam shuru karein
I want a episode of banged up abroad on him.
In fact 2000 rs note was concealed in to roti which were delivered to voters as per a video in circulation during last election.
Superb bro
Manjunath Boss
"Unique and peculiar way of concealing foreign currency," CISF spokesperson Assistant Inspector General Hemendra Singh said after the operation concluded. The alleged smuggler, Murad Ali, was taken in for questioning:
https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/delhi/cisf-seizes-rs-45-lakh-in-foreign-currency-from-meatballs-peanuts-at-igi-6264572/
He should get award for his intelligence.Bad timings
Up waale 🌞a
I really feel pity for that guy who did all the hardwork for nothing
Suspect of terror financing, keep on living in denial but truth remains the same.
When they say
My salary is nothing, just peanut
This is what it is then ...
He should reward instead of capturing amount .
😂
Beware There is a BHAKT here!
paisa hee paisa hoga 😁😂😂😂
Innovation & Creativity at it's best! Google, Microsoft must applaud this guy!
Mr. Natwarlal 😜😜😜😜😜
shaeen bagh pls see this
😳🤭
30 comments
Sachith J.3 days
they caught you bro
Sachith J.3 days
they caught you bro
Aqsa T.4 days
idea pakar kaam shuru karein
Shikhar P.4 days
I want a episode of banged up abroad on him.
M S.4 days
In fact 2000 rs note was concealed in to roti which were delivered to voters as per a video in circulation during last election.
Babavali S.4 days
Superb bro
Vijay K.5 days
Manjunath Boss
Brut India5 days
"Unique and peculiar way of concealing foreign currency," CISF spokesperson Assistant Inspector General Hemendra Singh said after the operation concluded. The alleged smuggler, Murad Ali, was taken in for questioning: https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/delhi/cisf-seizes-rs-45-lakh-in-foreign-currency-from-meatballs-peanuts-at-igi-6264572/
Suffi K.5 days
He should get award for his intelligence.Bad timings
Prateek D.5 days
Up waale 🌞a
Sai M.5 days
I really feel pity for that guy who did all the hardwork for nothing
Duska H.5 days
Suspect of terror financing, keep on living in denial but truth remains the same.
Waseem S.5 days
When they say My salary is nothing, just peanut This is what it is then ...
Shafique A.5 days
He should reward instead of capturing amount .
Sanjana A.5 days
😂
Junaid K.5 days
Beware There is a BHAKT here!
Swapnil K.5 days
paisa hee paisa hoga 😁😂😂😂
Junaid K.5 days
Innovation & Creativity at it's best! Google, Microsoft must applaud this guy! Mr. Natwarlal 😜😜😜😜😜
Madhu B.5 days
shaeen bagh pls see this
Celine M.5 days
😳🤭