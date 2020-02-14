back

Seized: Money Inside Peanuts

The only time peanuts amounted to anything substantial! 😯😯

02/13/2020 4:47 PMupdated: 02/14/2020 9:58 AM
30 comments

  • Sachith J.
    3 days

  • Sachith J.
    3 days

  • Aqsa T.
    4 days

    idea pakar kaam shuru karein

  • Shikhar P.
    4 days

    I want a episode of banged up abroad on him.

  • M S.
    4 days

    In fact 2000 rs note was concealed in to roti which were delivered to voters as per a video in circulation during last election.

  • Babavali S.
    4 days

    Superb bro

  • Vijay K.
    5 days

    Manjunath Boss

  • Brut India
    5 days

    "Unique and peculiar way of concealing foreign currency," CISF spokesperson Assistant Inspector General Hemendra Singh said after the operation concluded. The alleged smuggler, Murad Ali, was taken in for questioning: https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/delhi/cisf-seizes-rs-45-lakh-in-foreign-currency-from-meatballs-peanuts-at-igi-6264572/

  • Suffi K.
    5 days

    He should get award for his intelligence.Bad timings

  • Prateek D.
    5 days

    Up waale 🌞a

  • Sai M.
    5 days

    I really feel pity for that guy who did all the hardwork for nothing

  • Duska H.
    5 days

    Suspect of terror financing, keep on living in denial but truth remains the same.

  • Waseem S.
    5 days

    When they say My salary is nothing, just peanut This is what it is then ...

  • Shafique A.
    5 days

    He should reward instead of capturing amount .

  • Sanjana A.
    5 days

    😂

  • Junaid K.
    5 days

    Beware There is a BHAKT here!

  • Swapnil K.
    5 days

    paisa hee paisa hoga 😁😂😂😂

  • Junaid K.
    5 days

    Innovation & Creativity at it's best! Google, Microsoft must applaud this guy! Mr. Natwarlal 😜😜😜😜😜

  • Madhu B.
    5 days

    shaeen bagh pls see this

  • Celine M.
    5 days

    😳🤭