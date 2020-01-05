back

Shashi Tharoor And Sudha Murty Talk Books

Shashi Tharoor dons the hat of a literary critic in this interaction with acclaimed author and philanthropist Sudha Murty, who just published her 200th title, “Here, There and Everywhere”.

01/05/2020 7:01 AM
  • 2.4m
  • 1.1k

806 comments

  • Priyanka P.
    35 minutes

    Sudha Murthy.. my fav ❤️ I just love to read her books and listen interviews.. 👏👏 uses simple language.. easy to understand..

  • Indira M.
    37 minutes

    Love ur simplicity Sudha ji, my children r ur fans

  • Amrita M.
    39 minutes

    .

  • Sridevi S.
    41 minutes

    Mam I like your simplicity, it’s really true that we all can read your simple English stories,but I like your Kannada 📚 books

  • Usha C.
    an hour

    Just admires the simplicity of this great lady

  • Aarti T.
    an hour

    Very interesting to hear sushi murthey,

  • Suresh L.
    an hour

    Excellent and simply super women! Hats off madam!

  • Jaffari F.
    2 hours

    👍

  • Surabhi K.
    2 hours

    - i m so much like her. I see the characters, events, whenever i describe things...🤔🤔

  • Manoj N.
    2 hours

    Truly a great inspiration for everyone.

  • Sree A.
    2 hours

    Aithal one for you

  • Sunita R.
    2 hours

    Wow ms sudha murthi you are just marvelous

  • Amruta I.
    2 hours

    Amazing... Ma'm

  • Durgasankar D.
    2 hours

    Great lady, write for common people. Convey my regards to madam.

  • Priti D.
    2 hours

    She is truly a role model. Humble and down to earth personality. I have read few of her books. I like her simplicity and humility.

  • Saroj S.
    2 hours

    I want to touch her feet for I am always feeling elated and immense satisfaction comes

  • Anju R.
    2 hours

    God bless you Ma'am. My daughter and I have enjoyed a lot reading your inspiring stories. Thank you. 🙏

  • Kiran B.
    2 hours

    Madam... keep a distance from shashi taroor... age is not a problem for him

  • Ruby B.
    2 hours

    You rock mam👍

  • Uma M.
    2 hours

    Mam,u r simply great