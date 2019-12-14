back

She Eats Sand Like We Eat Food

This 80-year-old made headlines in India for a peculiar dietary habit.

12/14/2019 3:00 PMupdated: 01/15/2020 3:13 PM
  • 26.4k
  • 34

And even more

  1. This Doctor Uses Shampoo Bottles To Save Lives

  2. Student Suicides Peak In 2018

  3. BJP Leader Reroutes Ambulance During Political Rally

  4. Freak Hailstorm In Rajasthan District

  5. She Eats Sand Like We Eat Food

  6. A Pregnant Woman’s Journey To A Hospital In Rural India

28 comments

  • Annazaina C.
    12/20/2019 03:09

    Signs that hunger and poverty cannot be addressed in India

  • Satyam S.
    12/18/2019 08:38

    Then at morning there is a problem!!! Got it

  • Satya K.
    12/18/2019 08:00

    Bamma keaka

  • Brut India
    12/16/2019 05:10

    This man has a very peculiar eating habit:

  • Shireesh K.
    12/15/2019 13:27

    She is suffering from pica

  • Annazaina C.
    12/15/2019 08:50

    Amazing India, for stupidity

  • Imran S.
    12/15/2019 08:44

    Yuck

  • Karam S.
    12/15/2019 05:58

    Maati bukati wali dadi kuch toh achievemnt ki

  • Ajit P.
    12/15/2019 02:10

    What a news

  • Monison P.
    12/15/2019 01:03

    Crazy!

  • Yashna C.
    12/15/2019 01:01

    🤢

  • A Y.
    12/15/2019 00:18

    Fuckoff now

  • Upwan G.
    12/14/2019 20:02

    Insaan mitti se bana hai...toh mitti mein hi mil zata hai

  • Kashmir D.
    12/14/2019 17:21

    Agar sath Mai thoda cement khate to she would have been A Construction company by Now. 😂😂😂😂😂

  • Nikunj C.
    12/14/2019 17:04

    Bhul khatam

  • Akshay M.
    12/14/2019 16:58

    time to try something new

  • Ankit S.
    12/14/2019 16:34

    https://youtu.be/NJn0720pmGM

  • Vini J.
    12/14/2019 16:34

    It's like peoples around us ... Sorry i say peoples , it's like idiots around us living in truths ,their... Truth so they think they known as perfect & inteligent peoples... But actually problem is know one can find it's just a medical stage... And how to help them.

  • Krisshna D.
    12/14/2019 16:15

    Tejasvi ko dikhana

  • Ronak A.
    12/14/2019 16:05

    Sapna Agarwal what is this😂