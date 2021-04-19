back
She's 63, Single, And Ready To Mingle
There's a new bachelorette in town, and she's quite the catch. Meet Sultana Abdullah, a 63-year-old quirky jet-setter who's now ready to settle down. But be warned, she won't settle for less!
19/04/2021 2:57 PM
91 comments
Pritisha C.32 minutes
remember her?
Saibere K.an hour
Now she is using force on the poor eligible men....🤣
Mohammed N.an hour
Bhoodi ghodi lal lagaam
Seema S.2 hours
Way to go girl 💕
Eshal F.2 hours
People writing huge paragraphs as comments should be on Quora 😐
Mou T.2 hours
👀
Shibet T.3 hours
😅😅😅👍
Anurag R.3 hours
Thoda late hogayi aap behenji.
Santosh P.3 hours
Enjoy your freedom my friend with well accomplished life. Love
Isha V.3 hours
💕
Abhilasha T.3 hours
what an amazing woman!
Neelo T.3 hours
Lovely meeting you ma’am
Blessy E.4 hours
😂✨
Kripa N.4 hours
yahi hona mera bhi
Wilder S.4 hours
You
Sana H.4 hours
A treat to your ears and souls on every Saturday and Sunday..A show bringing people together to inspire and get inspired.. motivational stories, fun chit chat, jokes, food diary, health and fitness, fashion, Entertainment Buzz, Music...https://youtu.be/3Fwhf7ItNJ0
Sujata A.4 hours
Amazing
KM K.4 hours
What a powerful woman lovely
Vintee S.5 hours
That's really nice
Mondira S.5 hours
in future people will make videos on you guys also 😂😂😂😂😂😂