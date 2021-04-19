back

She's 63, Single, And Ready To Mingle

There's a new bachelorette in town, and she's quite the catch. Meet Sultana Abdullah, a 63-year-old quirky jet-setter who's now ready to settle down. But be warned, she won't settle for less!

19/04/2021 2:57 PM
  • 116.9K
  • 127

    She's 63, Single, And Ready To Mingle

91 comments

  • Pritisha C.
    32 minutes

    remember her?

  • Saibere K.
    an hour

    Now she is using force on the poor eligible men....🤣

  • Mohammed N.
    an hour

    Bhoodi ghodi lal lagaam

  • Seema S.
    2 hours

    Way to go girl 💕

  • Eshal F.
    2 hours

    People writing huge paragraphs as comments should be on Quora 😐

  • Mou T.
    2 hours

    👀

  • Shibet T.
    3 hours

    😅😅😅👍

  • Anurag R.
    3 hours

    Thoda late hogayi aap behenji.

  • Santosh P.
    3 hours

    Enjoy your freedom my friend with well accomplished life. Love

  • Isha V.
    3 hours

    💕

  • Abhilasha T.
    3 hours

    what an amazing woman!

  • Neelo T.
    3 hours

    Lovely meeting you ma’am

  • Blessy E.
    4 hours

    😂✨

  • Kripa N.
    4 hours

    yahi hona mera bhi

  • Wilder S.
    4 hours

    You

  • Sana H.
    4 hours

    A treat to your ears and souls on every Saturday and Sunday..A show bringing people together to inspire and get inspired.. motivational stories, fun chit chat, jokes, food diary, health and fitness, fashion, Entertainment Buzz, Music...https://youtu.be/3Fwhf7ItNJ0

  • Sujata A.
    4 hours

    Amazing

  • KM K.
    4 hours

    What a powerful woman lovely

  • Vintee S.
    5 hours

    That's really nice

  • Mondira S.
    5 hours

    in future people will make videos on you guys also 😂😂😂😂😂😂

